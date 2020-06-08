New York, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900618/?utm_source=GNW
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The <49% market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$4.7 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$4.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the <49% segment will reach a market size of US$7.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$41.1 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advance Research Chemicals, Inc.; Buss ChemTech AG; Derivados del Fluor SAU (DDF); Do-Fluoride Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Formosa Daikin Advanced Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Co., Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; KMG Chemicals; Loba Chemie Pvt Ltd; Morita Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.; Qshi Industry (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; Shanghai Changhua New Energy & Technology Co., Ltd.; Solvay SA; Stella Chemifa Corporation; Xinxiang Yellow River Fine Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Incorporated Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900618/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: <49% (HF Concentration) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: <49% (HF Concentration) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: <49% (HF Concentration) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: =>49% (HF Concentration) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: =>49% (HF Concentration) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: =>49% (HF Concentration) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Solar Cells/Photovoltaic (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Solar Cells/Photovoltaic (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Solar Cells/Photovoltaic (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Microelectronics (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Microelectronics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Microelectronics (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Semiconductors (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Semiconductors (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Semiconductors (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by HF
Concentration: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the
United States by HF Concentration: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: United States Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 27: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:
2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Review by HF Concentration in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by HF Concentration for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric
Acid: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
HF Concentration for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:
2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market by
HF Concentration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:
2020-2027
Table 50: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Europe
in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 53: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in France
by HF Concentration: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 59: French Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF
Concentration for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:
2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market by
HF Concentration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Electronic Grade
Hydrofluoric Acid: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF
Concentration for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:
2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Review by HF Concentration in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 81: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by HF Concentration for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 83: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Russia
by HF Concentration: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by HF
Concentration: 2020-2027
Table 92: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 95: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in
Asia-Pacific by HF Concentration: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by HF Concentration for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:
2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:
2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Review by HF Concentration in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 114: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by HF Concentration for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 116: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by HF Concentration for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:
2012-2019
Table 120: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 123: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electronic Grade
Hydrofluoric Acid: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF
Concentration for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric
Acid Market Share Analysis by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 131: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:
2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Marketby HF Concentration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by HF
Concentration: 2020-2027
Table 140: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 142: Argentinean Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 143: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Brazil
by HF Concentration: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:
2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF
Concentration for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric
Acid Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by HF
Concentration: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of
Latin America by HF Concentration: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric
Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 161: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by HF
Concentration: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Marketby HF Concentration in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby HF
Concentration for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric
Acid: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
HF Concentration for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:
2020-2027
Table 179: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Israel
in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 182: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:
2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid
Market by HF Concentration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric
Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF
Concentration: 2012-2019
Table 192: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric
Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 195: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by HF Concentration for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric
Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF
Concentration: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric
Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 201: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:
2020 to 2027
Table 203: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Africa
by HF Concentration: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 204: African Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900618/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: