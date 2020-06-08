Orlando, Florida, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has secured a significant six-figure contract with a new Fortune 500 customer for influencer marketing managed services. In addition, the company has secured a variety of contracts with repeat customers, including the renewal of a contract with Global Fortune 500 technology company.



“The events of the past several months have fundamentally changed the global marketing landscape,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “We believe that IZEA’s platforms and services are well positioned to benefit from a redistribution of marketing dollars from traditional media to social media. Recent commitments from our customers increase our level of confidence that influencer marketing will be an area of escalating investment in the future.”

“IZEA continues to see a strong recovery of our managed services business following the initial negative impacts we observed due to COVID-19,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “The company remains above the January 1-March 15 average bookings trendline we previously shared and we are optimistic about year over year managed services bookings in the second quarter, despite the pandemic. The SaaS business is also starting to show early signs of recovery as businesses begin to reopen and gain more comfort with the longer-term commitments required for those licensing our software.”

