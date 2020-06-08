GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that it will participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Management is scheduled to present at 8:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 10. A link to the live webcast along with presentation slides will be available on UFP Industries’ investor relations website, http://www.ufpinvestor.com/ .



UFP Industries, Inc. (formerly Universal Products, Inc.)

UFP Industries is a holding company whose subsidiaries supply wood, wood composite and other products to three robust markets: retail, construction and industrial. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com .

---------------AT THE COMPANY---------------

Dick Gauthier

VP, Business Outreach

(616) 365-1555