Skeljungur hf. has received notification from Íslandsbanki hf., which is one of the banks Skeljungur hf. has market making agreements with, cf. Skeljungur hf.´s announcement to the market March 3, 2020 and March 12, 2020.

March 12, 2020 Íslandsbanki announced that it had exercised its right in the market making agreement that allowed them to deviate from the terms of the agreement, regarding the spread and amount, in light of unforeseen events.

According to Íslandsbanki, there is no longer need to exercise the above mentioned right and therefore the provisions of the agreements on spreads and amounts now apply again.

For further information please contact Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, CFO, fjarfestar@skeljungur.is .

