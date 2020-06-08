SEATTLE, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This release was previously disseminated on May 27, 2020 at 16:03 ET. The date and time details for the conferences have been updated. The complete and corrected release follows.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it will participate in the following investor virtual conferences.



William Blair Virtual Growth Stock Conference

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, June 9 th at 10 a.m. Pacific Time / 12 p.m. Central Time





Fireside Chat on Tuesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time / 12 p.m. Central Time Goldman Sachs Virtual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Thursday, June 11th at 1:40 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time



Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.adaptivebiotech.com .

About Adaptive Biotechnologies



Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotech company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery. We have two commercial products, and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/adaptivebiotech .

Investor Contact:

Karina Calzadilla, Vice President, Investor Relations

Carrie Mendivil, Gilmartin Group

investors@adaptivebiotech.com