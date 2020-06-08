NEW YORK, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Centric Brands Inc. Centric Brands Inc.’s common stock was suspended on May 28, 2020 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Akorn, Inc. Akorn, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on June 1, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the warrants expiring 2/4/2025 of Scienjoy Holding Corporation. Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s warrants expiring 2/4/2025 were suspended on June 2, 2020 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delisting. The delisting becomes effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.

-NDAQO-