- Vetter Software’s cloud practice management software utilized in more than 1,300 veterinary clinics



SEATTLE, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading provider of medical insurance for pets, Trupanion, and Vetter Software, a leading provider of technology solutions for animal healthcare, today announced a partnership that includes an integration between Vetter Software’s cloud veterinary practice management software and Trupanion’s patented, proprietary software that enables direct payment to the veterinarian at the time of check-out.

The partnership makes Trupanion’s software immediately available to veterinary practices across North America using Vetter Software’s practice management software. Trupanion is the only provider that can pay the veterinary invoice at the time of check-out, often in seconds, eliminating the cumbersome reimbursement model.

Chantal Catteeuw, VP of Veterinary Systems of Trupanion stated, “Our partnership with Vetter helps broaden the accessibility of Trupanion’s patented software to an additional 1,300 veterinary practices. Expanding our integration capabilities with leading cloud-based PIMS providers like Vetter remain a key part of our strategy to increase the utilization of Trupanion’s software.”

Sagi Solomon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vetter Software commented, “We’re always looking to help veterinary practices work more efficiently. We’re particularly excited to make this integration available because it helps veterinary practices save time and improve efficiencies. This is also a natural partnership because we share so many mutual clients with Trupanion.”

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada with over 500,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com .

About Vetter Software

Vetter Software offers better business tools for the world’s veterinarians. Our cloud practice management software is used by more than 1,300 practices to automate manual tasks, streamline workflows, and improve visibility into the health of their businesses. Vetter Software was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA. For more information, please visit www.vettersoftware.com or call (844) 4-VETTER.

Contact:

Media

Michael Nank

michael.nank@trupanion.com

206.436.9825