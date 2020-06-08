LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to purchase 1,250 historical racing machines (“HRMs”) from International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”).



The newly engineered IGT product will operate on Ainsworth Game Technology’s (“Ainsworth”) proprietary HRM system that was co-developed with CDI. These HRMs will feature many player-favorite themes on some of IGT’s highest performing hardware including the CrystalDual® 27, CrystalSlant™ and CrystalCurve™ cabinets and will leverage some of the most recognizable themes in the gaming industry such as Fortune Coin™, Griffin’s Throne™ and Stinkin’ Rich®.

HRMs are approved by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and utilize the results of previously run live horse races to generate player outcomes.

CDI will utilize the IGT HRMs at their Kentucky gaming facilities including Derby City Gaming in Louisville, Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel in Oak Grove when it opens in September 2020, Newport Racing & Gaming in Newport when it opens in early fourth quarter 2020 and future facilities.

“CDI is excited to introduce IGT’s HRMs with their top-rated themes to our venues and players,” said Austin Miller, Senior Vice President, Gaming Operations for CDI. “IGT’s vast content library and reputation for delivering world-class products aligns with our commitment to delivering premier gaming and entertainment experiences to our guests.”

IGT joins Ainsworth and Scientific Games as gaming suppliers for CDI’s HRM facilities in Kentucky resulting in a diverse portfolio of innovative and top-performing gaming entertainment offerings at each location.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event - The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine facility in Louisville, Kentucky. We also own and operate the largest online horse racing wagering platform in the U.S., TwinSpires.com, and we operate sports betting and iGaming through our BetAmerica platform in multiple states. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com .

About Ainsworth Game Technology

Ainsworth Game Technology is a premier manufacturer of global gaming products committed to a culture of quality, innovation and excellence. Ainsworth distributes a range of gaming products, entertaining standalone progressives and linked games through its sales offices and distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Americas, and Europe. Ainsworth is an Australian publicly listed company (code: AGI) headquartered in Newington, Sydney, Australia. For more information, please visit www.agtslots.com.au.

