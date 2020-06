WILMINGTON, Del., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, will participate in the Boenning & Scattergood Virtual Community Bank Conference on June 10, 2020. Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 2:00 p.m. EDT. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session with Mr. Levenson, Dominic C. Canuso, WSFS’ Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and WSFS Board Member Thère duPont.



Presentation Materials: WSFS will present the 1Q 2020 Investor Presentation, which is available on the Investor Relations section of WSFS’ website.

