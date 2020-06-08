CALGARY, Alberta, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) ("Quorum" or the "Corporation") announces effective immediately, the appointment of Mr. William (“Bill”) Nurthen to Quorum’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Nurthen will be joining existing Quorum Board members Maury Marks, Joe Campbell, Scot Eisenfelder, Jon Hook, D. Neil McDonnell and Greg Pollard.

“I am delighted to be welcoming Bill to Quorum’s Board of Directors,” said Mr. Maury Marks, founder, President and CEO of Quorum. “Bill brings over two decades of leadership in key areas such as financial operations, investor relations and mergers and acquisitions. Bill’s experience will allow Quorum to further drive our organizational growth, industry stature and leadership, and financial success.”

Mr. Nurthen brings more than twenty years of experience which includes Chief Financial Officer roles at two publicly traded companies and financial leadership roles across multiple sectors. Mr. Nurthen is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Endeavor Business Media. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer of ARI Network Services, Inc., a software company focused on independent dealers. He has also held Chief Financial Officer roles in investment banking, biotechnology, and technology services. Mr. Nurthen holds a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

XSellerator™, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management system and set of Business Development Center services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a sales desking system that increases sales department gross margins and improves customer satisfaction for dealerships.

Advantage, a full showroom system for both franchised and independent dealerships and a comprehensive operating system that includes accounting for the independent market.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to www.QuorumDMS.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Maury Marks

403-777-0036

MarksM@QuorumDMS.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/66029e85-464f-4efc-b6aa-c987785f5004