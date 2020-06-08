WAYNE, Pa., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) today announced that the company will host a free community health talk to discuss the symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options for enlarged prostate, also known as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). Dr. Wayne Kuang* will lead the webinar which can be viewed live on Wednesday, June 17 at 8:00 a.m. PDT and again at 4:30 p.m. PDT. Men and / or their partners from anywhere in the U.S. can attend the event.

BPH is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate that occurs as men age. This common condition is marked by bothersome urinary symptoms that can cause loss of productivity, depression, interrupted sleep and decreased quality of life.1 If left untreated, the condition can worsen over time and cause permanent bladder damage.2

“We are excited to offer our first ever virtual community health talk – a result of our efforts to stay connected with our patient community during the current pandemic,” said Dave Amerson, president of Teleflex Interventional Urology business unit. “Maintaining health is top of mind for many of us as we continue to navigate life in the midst of a pandemic. Our aim is to share information about BPH to a broad audience so that men who may be suffering from symptoms have accurate and reliable information they need to make informed decisions for their health.”

“As providers, we are dedicated to empowering our patients to get the information they need to make informed decisions about their health during this unprecedented time,” said Dr. Wayne Kuang, MD For Men, Albuquerque, NM. “Our goal for this timely webinar during Men’s Health Month is to provide attendees with a better understanding of how to address the challenges of an enlarged prostate – a condition that affects more than 40 million men in the U.S. alone3,4– and provide information about treatment solutions, such as the UroLift® System, for those experiencing BPH symptoms.”

Register to participate in this informative webinar by following this link: www.UroLift.com/seminar .

About the UroLift® System

The FDA-cleared UroLift System is a proven, minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during a minimally invasive transurethral outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction and open the urethra directly without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. Clinical data from a pivotal 206-patient randomized controlled study showed that patients with enlarged prostate receiving UroLift implants reported rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without compromising sexual function.**3,4 Patients also experienced significant improvement in quality of life. Over 175,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System worldwide.*** Most common adverse events reported include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence. Most symptoms were mild to moderate in severity and resolved within two to four weeks after the procedure. The Prostatic Urethral Lift procedure (using the UroLift System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. The UroLift System is available in many markets worldwide. Learn more at www.UroLift.com .

About Teleflex Interventional Urology

The Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit is dedicated to developing innovative, minimally invasive and clinically effective devices that address unmet needs in the field of urology. Our focus is on improving the standard of care for patients with BPH using the UroLift System, a minimally invasive permanent implant system that treats symptoms while preserving sexual function.**4,5 Learn more at www.NeoTract.com .

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit www.Teleflex.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

*Dr. Kuang is a paid consultant of NeoTract/Teleflex

**No instances of new, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction

***Management estimate based on product sales and average units per procedure.

