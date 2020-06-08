New York, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal matrix composites market is forecast to reach USD 542.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Metal Matrix Composites Market is expected to witness significant growth because of a positive application outlook in automotive, space equipment, and electronics. It comprises of metal and ceramic or organic compounds with mechanical, physical, and thermal properties, which can be customized by forging, rolling, heat treatment, and casting.
Carbon, silicon carbide, and ceramic fibers are embedded in alloy or metal and possess better electrical & thermal conductivity. It is used as outgassing and radiation resistance owing to properties like no moisture absorption, and it can withstand a wide range of temperatures.
Metal matrix composites improve automobile fuel efficiency and are light in weight. Rising consumer concerns regarding increasing oil prices have led to an increase in fuel-efficient vehicle demand and hence boosting the metal matrix composites demand. Metal matrix composites have greater tensile strength as compared to aluminum, steel, and reinforced metal, which may influence brake rotor manufacturing and automotive & turbines combustion engine. Toyota, Ford, and Honda are using an aluminum matrix to improve car durability and functionality.
Aluminum metal matrix composites increase fatigue resistance & reduce thermal expansion leading to wide application scope in passenger, lightweight & heavy vehicles. Aluminum reinforced composite are popularly used in car face & clutch plate assembly and crankshaft due to excellent heat, abrasion resistance, and fatigue properties. Porsche uses MMC in cylinder sleeves in the 911 model & Boxster. Flourishing the automobile sector because of an increase in consumer spending on automotive may drive the metal matrix composites market growth.
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the global economy altogether. Closed foundries and canceled events in the metal industry is not spared by the rising coronavirus infections from China. Due to the growth in infectious disease, there has been cancellation of international trade. The lockdown in several regions has severely impacted the Metal Matrix Composite Market around the world. Moreover, major players like the Ferrotec group sending its workers to quarantine (those who require) and working with reduced workforce strength will negatively impact the flourishing metal matrix composite market.
