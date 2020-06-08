NEW YORK, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ryder System, Inc. (“Ryder” or the “Company”) (NYSE: R). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Ryder and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 30, 2019, Ryder drastically reduced its full-year 2019 earnings forecast, attributing the majority of the lowered guidance to Ryder’s weaker valuations of its tractors. On these disclosures, Ryder’s stock price fell $5.94 per share, or roughly 10%, to close at $53.38 per share on July 30, 2019.

Then, on October 29, 2019, Ryder disclosed that “management concluded that our residual value estimates likely exceeded the expected future values that would be realized upon the sale of power vehicles in our fleet.” As a result, Ryder significantly lowered the residual values for all of its vehicles and incurred $177 million in additional depreciation expense in the third quarter of 2019. On these disclosures, Ryder’s stock price fell $6.68 per share, or 12.12%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $48.44 per share on October 30, 2019.

Finally, on February 13, 2020, Ryder reported that, as a result of the significant reductions to the residual value of its fleet, it had incurred a total of $357 million in depreciation expense for 2019 plus a loss of approximately $58 million on the sale of used vehicles. Ryder also announced that, for 2020, it is expected to incur another $275 million in depreciation expense on its fleet due to the reductions in residual value plus an additional $20 million estimated loss on used vehicle sales. On these disclosures, Ryder’s stock price fell $10.07 per share or 20.06%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $40.12 per share on February 14, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.