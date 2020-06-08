Sales of $311.2 million; Net loss of $(49.1) million; Adjusted EBITDA of $(17.6) million

Q1 sales of $311.2 million compared to $376.6 million in Q4 2019, and $447.4 million in Q1 2019

Q1 net loss of $(49.1) million compared to $(73.3) million in Q4 2019, and $(28.6) million in Q1 2019



Adjusted EBITDA of $(17.6) million compared to $(30.4) million in Q4 2019 and $3.3 million in Q1 2019



Gross debt of $443 million at the end of Q1 2020, compared to $481 million at the end of Q4 2019



European accounts receivable securitization program amended on February 6, 2020, providing an increase in the available funding



Continued improvement in working capital during the quarter by $126 million, with inventory levels decreasing by $67 million due to operational changes to the global production platform

LONDON, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and other ferroalloys, today announced results for the first quarter of 2020.

Q1 2020 Earnings Highlights

In Q1 2020, Ferroglobe posted a net loss of $(49.1) million, or $(0.28) per share on a fully diluted basis. On an adjusted basis, the Q1 2020 net loss was $(37.7) million, or $(0.22) per share on a fully diluted basis.

Q1 2020 reported EBITDA was $(20.2) million, up from $(48.5) million in the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Q1 2020 EBITDA was $(17.6) million, up from Q4 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $(30.4) million. The Company reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of -5.7% for Q1 2020, compared to an adjusted EBITDA margin of -8.1% for Q4 2019. Improved margins due to strong drive in reducing the cost of raw materials.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended $,000 (unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019* December 31, 2019 Sales $ 311,223 $ 376,607 $ 447,391 $ 1,615,222 Net (loss) profit $ (49,057 ) $ (73,290 ) $ (28,554 ) $ (285,640 ) Diluted EPS $ (0.28 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (1.66 ) Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to the parent $ (37,714 ) $ (45,613 ) $ (21,894 ) $ (105,811 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.22 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.64 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (17,616 ) $ (30,389 ) $ 3,327 $ (29,236 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin -5.7% -8.1% 0.7% -1.8%

*Results for prior periods have been restated to reflect the impact of the profit(loss) from discontinued operations associated with the sale of former subsidiary FerroAtlántica S.A.U., the owner of hydroelectric assets in Spain and one ferroalloys manufacturing plant.

Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased with the team’s execution given the challenges across our organization resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. First and foremost, we took extreme measures to ensure the health and safety of our employees globally, and I am proud to report that the quick decisions and actions of the team have resulted in healthy worksites and enabled us to operate with minimal disruption,” Dr. Levi added, “The improvement in our quarterly results shows the effectiveness of the decisive actions we have taken to manage the business operationally and financially. These efforts will be on-going as we seek to adapt to the lingering uncertainties created by the pandemic across our value chain. In addition to near term actions, we continue to make progress in identifying a broader set of strategic initiatives which will drive value creation for our stakeholders.”

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash generated from operations during Q1 2020 was $89.6 million, with working capital positively impacted by a decrease in inventories and trade receivables, offset by a decrease in payables. Working capital decreased from $474 million as of December 31, 2019 to $348 million at March 31, 2020.

Gross debt was $443 million as of March 31, 2020, down from $481 million as of December 31, 2019, primarily as a result of repayments of principal amounts related to the asset-based revolving credit facility amounting $20.4 million, the reduction of the senior loan in the securization program amounting $24.5 million and payment of the interest on the senior unsecured notes on March 1, 2020.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “The operational adjustments at year end were in anticipation of continued demand weakness into 2020. During the first quarter our sales declined 17% compared to the prior quarter, reflecting the impact of the industry downturn. However, even in this difficult operating environment, we were able to improve our cost structure, generate cash from operations, and reduce our debt. These results were driven by the successful execution of cost cutting initiatives at the plant and corporate overhead levels, and emphasis on right-sizing the business in order to optimize our global footprint. While many uncertainties remain as a result of both the cyclical downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue our effort to find additional areas of cost reduction to improve our financial performance, all with an eye towards returning to profitability.”

Recent developments

On February 6, 2020, the Company entered into an amended and restated accounts receivables securitization program via which trade receivables generated by certain of the Company’s subsidiaries in Spain and France are financed both directly through the existing Irish special purpose vehicle (“SPV”) and indirectly through a French fonds commun de titrisation (“FCT”). The incorporation of the FCT into the program has allowed for the sale of certain Euro-denominated receivables that were not eligible under the previous structure and increased the available funding.

Subsequent to entering into the amended program, the Company has repaid $24.5 million of senior loans in order to optimise the level of borrowings of the SPV relative to the value of receivables in the securitization. The Company may request additional senior loans up to the maximum commitment when needed.

COVID-19

Since January 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has spread to various jurisdictions where the Company does business. The Company has been monitoring the evolving situation, and consequent emerging risk. Among other steps, the Company has implemented a coronavirus crisis management team, which has been meeting regularly to ensure the Company and its subsidiaries take appropriate action to protect all employees and ensure business continuity.

While it is difficult to forecast the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, at the present time the Company’s day-to-day operations continue without being materially affected. The Company has evaluated, and will continue to evaluate, how evolving demand from its customer base and sales price evolution stand to affect the Company’s business and results in the next twelve months.

Subsequent events

On June 8, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Marta Amusategui as a Non-Executive Director, effective June 12, 2020.

Discussion of First Quarter 2020 Results

Sales

Sales for Q1 2020 were $311.2 million, a decrease of 17.4% compared to $376.6 million in Q4 2019. For Q1 2020, total shipments were down 15.6% and the average selling price was up 0.8% compared with Q4 2019.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Change March 31, 2019 Change December 31, 2019 Shipments in metric tons: Silicon Metal 53,321 63,113 -15.5 % 62,269 -14.4 % 239,692 Silicon-based Alloys 60,932 64,485 -5.5 % 81,801 -25.5 % 295,429 Manganese-based Alloys 73,724 95,235 -22.6 % 103,669 -28.9 % 392,456 Total shipments* 187,977 222,833 -15.6 % 247,739 -24.1 % 927,577 Average selling price ($/MT): Silicon Metal $ 2,212 $ 2,164 2.2 % $ 2,358 -6.2 % $ 2,252 Silicon-based Alloys $ 1,474 $ 1,424 3.5 % $ 1,669 -11.7 % $ 1,547 Manganese-based Alloys $ 973 $ 1,054 -7.7 % $ 1,172 -17.0 % $ 1,140 Total* $ 1,487 $ 1,475 0.8 % $ 1,634 -9.0 % $ 1,557 Average selling price ($/lb.): Silicon Metal $ 1.00 $ 0.98 2.2 % $ 1.07 -6.2 % $ 1.02 Silicon-based Alloys $ 0.67 $ 0.65 3.5 % $ 0.76 -11.7 % $ 0.70 Manganese-based Alloys $ 0.44 $ 0.48 -7.7 % $ 0.53 -17.0 % $ 0.52 Total* $ 0.67 $ 0.67 0.8 % $ 0.74 -9.0 % $ 0.71

* Excludes by-products and other

Sales Prices & Volumes By Product

During Q1 2020, total product average selling prices increased by 0.8% versus Q4 2019. Q1 average selling prices of silicon metal increased 2.2%, silicon-based alloys prices increased 3.5%, and manganese-based alloys prices decreased 7.7%.

Sales volumes in Q1 declined by 15.6% versus the prior quarter. Q1 sales volumes of silicon metal decreased 15.5%, silicon-based alloys decreased 5.5%, and manganese-based alloys decreased 22.6% versus Q4 2019.

Reduced activity due to the temporary shutdown of some plants in France, Norway and Spain.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales was $243.4 million in Q1 2020, a decrease from $314.9 million in the prior quarter. Cost of sales as a percentage of sales decreased to 78.2% in Q1 2020 versus 83,6% for Q4 2019, linked primarily to product mix, decrease in costs associated with implementing the temporary curtailments to our operations, reduction in inventory write downs across our product portfolio and savings related to raw materials.

Other Operating Expenses

Other operating expenses was $40.1 million in Q1 2020, a decrease from $58.8 million in the prior quarter. This decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in commercial expenses linked to less sales volume. Additionally, Q4 2019 was negatively impacted by non recurrent costs associated with the energy contracts at plants in Europe temporarily idled.

Net Loss Attributable to the Parent

In Q1 2020, net loss attributable to the Parent was $47.9 million, or $(0,28) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the Parent of $72,4 million, or $(0,43) per diluted share in Q4 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA

In Q1 2020, adjusted EBITDA was $(17.6) million, or -5.7% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(30.4) million, or -8.1% of sales in Q4 2019, primarily due to higher pricing and less costs incurred in Q1 2020.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe management will review the first quarter during a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 9, 2020.

The dial-in number for participants in the United States is 877‑293‑5491 (conference ID 7299897). International callers should dial +1 914‑495‑8526 (conference ID 7299897). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tvypsrbz.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and other ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, working capital and net debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that, we believe, are pertinent measures of Ferroglobe’s success. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta

EVP – Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

Louie Toma

Managing Director

Hayden IR

Tel: 1-774-291-6000

Email: louie@haydenir.com





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019* December 31, 2019 Sales $ 311,223 $ 376,607 $ 447,391 $ 1,615,222 Cost of sales (243,360 ) (314,905 ) (329,368 ) (1,214,397 ) Other operating income 7,768 12,446 14,021 54,213 Staff costs (55,097 ) (63,378 ) (74,263 ) (285,029 ) Other operating expense (40,067 ) (58,804 ) (53,917 ) (225,705 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs (28,668 ) (30,029 ) (30,370 ) (120,194 ) Impairment losses — (547 ) (140 ) (175,899 ) Bargain purchase gain — — — — Other gain (loss) (671 ) 100 (397 ) (3,797 ) Operating (loss) profit (48,872 ) (78,510 ) (27,043 ) (355,586 ) Net finance expense (16,484 ) (16,484 ) (13,823 ) (61,845 ) Financial derivatives (loss) gain 3,168 (1,153 ) 1,264 2,729 Exchange differences 2,436 4,366 (1,479 ) 2,884 (Loss) profit before tax (59,753 ) (91,781 ) (41,081 ) (411,818 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 10,696 14,119 8,210 41,541 (Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations (49,057 ) (77,662 ) (32,871 ) (370,277 ) Profit for the period from discontinued operations — 4,372 4,317 84,637 (Loss) profit for the period (49,057 ) (73,290 ) (28,554 ) (285,640 ) Loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling interest 1,159 866 1,724 5,039 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (47,898 ) $ (72,424 ) $ (26,830 ) $ (280,601 ) EBITDA $ (20,204 ) $ (48,481 ) $ 3,327 $ (235,392 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (17,617 ) $ (30,390 ) $ 3,327 $ (29,236 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 169,249 169,182 169,123 169,153 Diluted 169,249 169,182 169,123 169,153 (Loss) profit per ordinary share Basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (1.66 ) Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (1.66 )

*Throughout the results, the amounts for prior periods have been restated to reflect the impact of the profit/(loss) from discontinued operations associated with the sale of FerroAtlántica S.A.U., owner of hydroelectric assets in Spain and one ferroalloys manufacturing plant.





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 29,702 $ 29,702 $ 203,472 Other intangible assets 50,373 51,267 69,399 Property, plant and equipment 689,383 740,906 890,436 Other non-current financial assets 5,683 2,618 54,979 Deferred tax assets 65,360 59,551 7,135 Non-current receivables from related parties 2,191 2,247 2,247 Other non-current assets 1,520 1,597 10,435 Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 28,173 28,323 — Total non-current assets 872,385 916,211 1,238,103 Current assets Inventories 287,258 354,121 451,753 Trade and other receivables 216,970 309,064 127,992 Current receivables from related parties 2,895 2,955 6,556 Current income tax assets 16,298 27,930 26,855 Other current financial assets 5,062 5,544 2,191 Other current assets 16,113 23,676 13,721 Cash and cash equivalents * 116,316 94,852 216,627 Total current assets 660,912 818,142 845,695 Total assets $ 1,533,297 $ 1,734,353 $ 2,083,798 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 525,117 $ 602,297 $ 855,099 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 9,081 1,253 11,676 Provisions 79,135 84,852 76,613 Bank borrowings 111,583 144,388 131,366 Lease liabilities 14,642 16,972 66,992 Debt instruments 344,639 344,014 342,222 Other financial liabilities 32,702 43,157 27,109 Other non-current liabilities 26,817 25,906 25,080 Deferred tax liabilities 69,084 74,057 61,887 Total non-current liabilities 687,683 734,599 742,945 Current liabilities Provisions 34,853 46,091 47,619 Bank borrowings 1,369 14,611 19,100 Lease liabilities 8,932 8,900 20,616 Debt instruments 2,820 10,937 2,734 Other financial liabilities 23,101 23,382 51,618 Payables to related parties 4,572 4,830 12,199 Trade and other payables 156,634 189,229 228,649 Current income tax liabilities 1,485 3,048 4,369 Other current liabilities 86,731 96,429 98,850 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale — — — Total current liabilities 320,497 397,457 485,754 Total equity and liabilities $ 1,533,297 $ 1,734,353 $ 2,083,798

*Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2020 includes the cash balance of the A/R securitization program of $38,745 ($38,778 and $nil at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively)





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019* March 31, 2019* December 31, 2019* Cash flows from operating activities: (Loss) profit for the period $ (49,057 ) $ (73,289 ) $ (28,554 ) $ (285,640 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit

to net cash used by operating activities: Income tax (benefit) expense (10,696 ) (14,120 ) (6,704 ) (40,528 ) Depreciation and amortization charges,

operating allowances and write-downs 28,668 30,029 32,077 123,024 Net finance expense 16,484 16,485 14,756 68,279 Financial derivatives loss (gain) (3,168 ) 1,153 (1,264 ) (2,729 ) Exchange differences (2,436 ) (4,366 ) 1,479 (2,884 ) Impairment losses — 546 140 175,899 Bargain purchase gain — — — — Gain on disposal of discontinued operation — (4,372 ) — (85,101 ) Share-based compensation 722 1,599 1,332 4,879 Other adjustments 671 (99 ) 397 3,797 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in inventories 51,577 132,493 35 91,531 (Increase) decrease in trade receivables 83,832 29,310 28,371 30,933 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (25,504 ) (51,152 ) (22,967 ) (63,187 ) Other (11,598 ) (24,448 ) 9,787 (45,878 ) Income taxes paid 10,119 (523 ) (1,680 ) (3,589 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 89,614 39,246 27,205 (31,194 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Interest and finance income received 254 171 390 1,673 Payments due to investments: Acquisition of subsidiary — — — 9,088 Other intangible assets — — (134 ) (184 ) Property, plant and equipment (4,606 ) (5,600 ) (13,448 ) (32,445 ) Other — (621 ) — (1,248 ) Disposals: Disposal of subsidiaries — 5,532 — 176,590 Other non-current assets — 8,668 — 8,668 Other — 352 1,759 3,768 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (4,352 ) 8,502 (11,433 ) 165,910 Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid — — — Payment for debt issuance costs (1,576 ) (12,319 ) (705 ) (15,117 ) Repayment of hydro leases — — — (55,352 ) Repayment of other financial liabilities — — — — Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings: — — — Borrowings — 174,130 31,850 245,629 Payments (44,880 ) (269,400 ) (20,811 ) (329,501 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises — — — — Other amounts paid due to financing activities 1,147 (4,363 ) (5,708 ) (26,631 ) Payments to acquire or redeem own shares — — — — Interest paid (18,824 ) (2,471 ) (18,508 ) (43,033 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (64,133 ) (114,423 ) (13,882 ) (224,005 ) Total net cash flows for the period 21,129 (66,675 ) 1,890 (89,289 ) Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 123,175 188,043 216,647 216,647 Exchange differences on cash and

cash equivalents in foreign currencies 185 1,807 (1,910 ) (4,183 ) Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 144,489 $ 123,175 $ 216,627 $ 123,175 Cash from continuing operations 116,316 94,852 216,627 94,852 Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 28,173 28,323 — 28,323 Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position $ 144,489 $ 123,175 $ 216,627 $ 123,175

* While in previous periods Ferroglobe presented interest paid as cash flows from operating activities, management deems interest paid as among activities that alter the borrowing structure of the Company and therefore most appropriately presented as among financing activities. This change allows for a more fair presentation of cash flow to users of the financial statements. Previous periods have been restated in order to show interest paid as net cash used in financing activities.





Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 * December 31, 2019

(Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (47,898 ) $ (72,424 ) $ (26,830 ) $ (280,601 ) (Loss) profit for the period from discontinued operations — (4,372 ) (4,317 ) (84,637 ) Loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling interest (1,159 ) (866 ) (1,724 ) (5,039 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (10,696 ) (14,119 ) (8,210 ) (41,541 ) Net finance expense 16,484 16,484 13,823 61,845 Financial derivatives loss (gain) (3,168 ) 1,153 (1,264 ) (2,729 ) Exchange differences (2,436 ) (4,366 ) 1,479 (2,884 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 28,668 30,029 30,370 120,194 EBITDA (20,205 ) (48,481 ) 3,327 (235,392 ) Impairment — 456 — 174,464 Revaluation of biological assets — (550 ) — 530 Contract termination costs — — — 9,260 Restructuring and termination costs — 3,000 — 5,894 Energy: France 125 9,682 — 9,682 Energy: South Africa — 3,645 — 3,645 Staff Costs: South Africa 155 327 — 327 Other Idling Costs 2,308 1,532 — 1,532 (Loss)profit on disposal of non-core businesses — — — 822 Bargain purchase gain — — — — Share-based compensation — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ (17,617 ) $ (30,389 ) $ 3,327 $ (29,236 )

*Throughout the results, amounts for prior periods have been restated to reflect the impact of the profit/ (loss) from discontinued operations associated with the sale of FerroAtlántica S.A.U., owner of hydroelectric assets in Spain and one ferroalloys manufacturing plant.

Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (47,898 ) $ (72,424 ) $ (26,830 ) $ (280,601 ) Tax rate adjustment 8,425 15,251 4,936 90,241 Impairment — 310 — 118,636 Revaluation of biological assets — (374 ) — 360 Contract termination costs — — — 6,297 Restructuring and termination costs — 2,040 — 4,008 Energy: France 85 6,584 — 6,584 Energy: South Africa — 2,479 — 2,479 Staff Costs: South Africa 105 222 — 222 Other Idling Costs 1,569 1,042 — 1,042 (Loss) profit on disposal of non-core businesses — (743 ) — (55,079 ) Bargain purchase gain — — — — Share-based compensation — — — — Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (37,714 ) $ (45,613 ) $ (21,894 ) $ (105,811 )

Adjusted diluted profit per share: