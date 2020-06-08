MONTREAL, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF), further to its May 4, 2020 news release, is continuing to rely on temporary relief granted by Canadian securities regulators, allowing reporting issuers to extend certain continuous disclosure filing deadlines by 45 days and reconfirms the delay in the filing of its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and for the first quarter of 2020, due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirement whereby issuers are required to issue a news release no later than 30 days from their original news release if the required continuous disclosure materials have still not been filed. The Corporation continues to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors in order to file its audited annual financial statements and accompanying MD&A on or before June 15, 2020, and its quarterly financial statements and MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2020, on or before June 30, 2020.

Management and directors of the Corporation are subject to an insider trading blackout policy until the delayed filings are completed, reflecting the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Intema confirms that there have been no significant events affecting its business since its last news release published on May 4, 2020.

About Intema Solutions Inc.

Intema’s mission is to be the world’s premier digital marketing platform. The Corporation has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including SMS, content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com .

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding the projected financial performance of the Corporation; expected development of the Corporation’s business and projects; execution of the Corporation’s vision and growth strategy; sources and availability of financing for the Corporation’s projects; renewal of the Corporation’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements are forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon what management of the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

