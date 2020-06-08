NEW YORK, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (“Brookdale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BKD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Brookdale and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 30, 2020, media outlets reported that a proposed class action had been filed against Brookdale accusing the Company of, among other things, “chronically insufficient staffing” at its facilities in an effort to meet financial benchmarks.

On this news, Brookdale’s stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 15.22%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $3.12 per share on May 1, 2020.

