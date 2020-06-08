Selbyville, Delaware, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on wearable cardiac devices market which estimates the global market valuation for wearable cardiac devices will cross US$ 6.2 billion by 2026. Growing demand for non-invasive devices will augment global wearable cardiac devices market growth in the foreseeable future.

Recent wearable devices in the form of skin patches are small, light-weight, and non-invasive. The patient does not need to go through painful implantation procedures for continuous recording of cardiac parameters. As a result of non-invasive and user-friendly nature of such wearable technology, the devices are gaining high recognition as well as demand in the recent years and will continue to spur in future.

Defibrillators market is projected to proceed at more than 22% CAGR during the forecast years. According to the World Health Organization, about four of the five cardiovascular deaths are due to strokes or heart attacks. Devices including Zoll LifeVest Wearable Defibrillator continuously monitors the heart rhythm of the patient prone to heart attack and delivers shock in case the patient does not respond after several warnings. Such devices assist patients at high risk of heart attack with timely measures even in absence of cardiologist, thus providing immense potential for segment growth.

Home healthcare segment held over 25% revenue share in 2019. High convenience, easy handling and effective monitoring at home are some of the foremost advantages driving the adoption of wearable cardiac devices in home healthcare. Furthermore, increasing disposable income and lesser visits to healthcare settings further add up to the benefits, thereby surging customer preference for these devices.

North America wearable cardiac devices market constituted more than 60% market share in 2019 and expected to grow at momentous rate in future. Launch of innovative devices driven by growing number of new entrants and changing digital health industry in the U.S. will primarily boost the market growth. Moreover, significant awareness levels pertaining to wearable technology will further influence the business expansion in the region.

Some major findings of the wearable cardiac devices market report include:



Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases requiring long-term and continuous monitoring of cardiac health indicators will drive the product demand.





Advances in wearable cardiac devices including miniaturization, leading to affordable devices will stimulate adoption rate.





Increasing demand for remote patient monitoring devices and home healthcare devices will positively impact market size.





Major players operating in the Zoll Medical Corporation, iRhythm Technologies, BioTelemetry, Philips, Welch Allyn among other players.

Industry players operating in wearable cardiac devices are implementing various strategies such as product innovations, launch, mergers and acquisition to encash maximum profits and establish brand name. For instance, in March 2019, BioTelemetry Inc., acquired Geneva Healthcare allowing physicians to remotely monitor patient’s data through Geneva’s cardiac devices. This acquisition strengthened the BioTelemetry’s cardiac monitoring portfolio, thereby positively impacting the company’s sales.



