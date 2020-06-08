New York, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900586/?utm_source=GNW
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Electric market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$129.2 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$143.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Electric segment will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ASIMCO Technologies Group Limited; Cummins, Inc.; Denso Corporation; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.; Lucas Electrical; Mitsuba Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Valeo SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900586/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Electric (Starter Motor Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Electric (Starter Motor Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Electric (Starter Motor Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Pneumatic (Starter Motor Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Pneumatic (Starter Motor Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Pneumatic (Starter Motor Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Hydraulic (Starter Motor Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Hydraulic (Starter Motor Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Hydraulic (Starter Motor Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Other Starter Motor Types (Starter Motor Type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Starter Motor Types (Starter Motor Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Starter Motor Types (Starter Motor Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Claw Pole Alternator (Alternator Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Claw Pole Alternator (Alternator Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Claw Pole Alternator (Alternator Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Cylindrical Alternator (Alternator Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Cylindrical Alternator (Alternator Type) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Cylindrical Alternator (Alternator Type) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Starter
Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in the
United States by Starter Motor Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Share Breakdown by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: United States Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Alternator
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in the
United States by Alternator Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Alternator Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Starter Motor
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Review by Starter Motor Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 30: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Starter Motor
Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Alternator
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Review by Alternator Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 33: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Alternator Type
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Starter Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Starter Motor
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Share Analysis by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 37: Japanese Market for Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Alternator Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Alternator
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Analysis by Alternator Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type:
2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market by Starter Motor Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Alternator Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Alternator Type:
2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market by Alternator Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 47: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Starter Motor
Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Share Breakdown by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 52: European Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Alternator
Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Alternator Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Alternator Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
France by Starter Motor Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type:
2012-2019
Table 57: French Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Analysis by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
France by Alternator Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Alternator Type:
2012-2019
Table 60: French Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Analysis by Alternator Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Starter Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type:
2012-2019
Table 63: German Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Alternator Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Alternator Type:
2012-2019
Table 66: German Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Alternator Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type:
2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market by Starter Motor Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Alternator Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Alternator Type:
2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market by Alternator Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Starter Motor
and Alternator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Starter Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Starter Motor Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Share Analysis by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Starter Motor
and Alternator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Alternator Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Alternator Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Share Analysis by Alternator Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Starter Motor
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Review by Starter Motor Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 81: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Starter Motor
Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Alternator
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Review by Alternator Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 84: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Alternator Type
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Starter
Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Russia by Starter Motor Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Share Breakdown by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 88: Russian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Alternator
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Russia by Alternator Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Alternator Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Starter Motor Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Alternator Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Alternator Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Alternator Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Asia-Pacific by Starter Motor Type: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type:
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Share Analysis by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 103: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Asia-Pacific by Alternator Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Alternator Type:
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Analysis by Alternator Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Starter Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type:
2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Share Breakdown by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 109: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Alternator Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Alternator Type:
2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Alternator Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Starter Motor
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Review by Starter Motor Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 114: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Starter Motor
Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Alternator
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Review by Alternator Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 117: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Alternator Type
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Starter Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type:
2012-2019
Table 120: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Alternator Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Alternator Type:
2012-2019
Table 123: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Alternator Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Starter
Motor and Alternator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Starter Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Starter Motor Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Share Analysis by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Starter
Motor and Alternator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Alternator Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Alternator Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Share Analysis by Alternator Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2020-2027
Table 131: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Starter
Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Starter
Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Marketby Starter Motor Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Alternator
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Alternator
Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Marketby Alternator Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Starter Motor
Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Share Breakdown by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 142: Argentinean Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Alternator
Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Alternator Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Alternator Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Brazil by Starter Motor Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type:
2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Share Analysis by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 148: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Brazil by Alternator Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Alternator Type:
2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Analysis by Alternator Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Starter Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type:
2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Share Breakdown by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 154: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Alternator Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Alternator Type:
2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Alternator Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Starter Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Rest of Latin America by Starter Motor Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Starter Motor Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Alternator Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Rest of Latin America by Alternator Type: A Historic Review in
US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Alternator Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Starter Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Historic Marketby Starter Motor Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 168: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Starter
Motor Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Alternator Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Historic Marketby Alternator Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 171: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby
Alternator Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Starter Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Starter Motor
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Share Analysis by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 175: Iranian Market for Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Alternator Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Alternator Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Analysis by Alternator Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Starter Motor
Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Share Breakdown by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 181: Israeli Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Alternator
Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Alternator Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Alternator Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Starter
Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Starter Motor
Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market by Starter Motor Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Alternator
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Alternator
Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market by Alternator Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Starter
Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Starter Motor Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Alternator Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Alternator Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Alternator Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Starter Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Starter
Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Starter Motor Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Alternator Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Alternator Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Automotive Starter Motor and
Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Alternator Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Starter
Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Africa by Starter Motor Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Share Breakdown by Starter Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 205: African Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Alternator
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market in
Africa by Alternator Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market Share Breakdown by Alternator Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900586/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: