New York, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900583/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Electric Axle market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 28.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$225.2 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$215.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Electric Axle segment will reach a market size of US$123 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Automotive Electric Drive Axle market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 41.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$888.3 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Automotive Electric Drive Axle market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.; AxleTech International LLC; Benevelli Group; Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA; Continental AG; F P W Axles Ltd.; GKN PLC; Magna International, Inc.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Ziehl-Abegg SE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900583/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Electric Drive Axle Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Electric Axle (System) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Electric Axle (System) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Hybrid Axle (System) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Hybrid Axle (System) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: OEMs (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: OEMs (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Aftermarket (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Aftermarket (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Passenger Electric Vehicle (Vehicle Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Passenger Electric Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Commercial Electric Vehicle (Vehicle Type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Commercial Electric Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by System: 2020 to
2027
Table 16: United States Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: United States Automotive Electric Drive Axle Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: United States Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2020 and 2027
Table 23: Canadian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Canadian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Canadian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japanese Market for Automotive Electric Drive Axle:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Japanese Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Electric Drive Axle in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive Electric Drive Axle:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Japanese Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 33: Chinese Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Chinese Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 35: Chinese Demand for Automotive Electric Drive Axle in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Chinese Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Chinese Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Chinese Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 39: European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2020-2027
Table 42: European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 44: European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type:
2020-2027
Table 46: European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 47: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in France by
System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 48: French Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: French Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
Table 51: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in France by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 52: French Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 53: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: German Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 58: German Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 59: Italian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 60: Italian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 61: Italian Demand for Automotive Electric Drive Axle in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Italian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Italian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 64: Italian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 65: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Electric Drive
Axle: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 66: United Kingdom Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Electric Drive Axle in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Electric Drive
Axle: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 71: Spanish Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2020 to 2027
Table 72: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2020 and 2027
Table 73: Spanish Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Spanish Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 75: Spanish Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 76: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2020 and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 77: Russian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by System: 2020 to
2027
Table 78: Russian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Russian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: Russian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 82: Russian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2020-2027
Table 84: Rest of Europe Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Automotive Electric Drive Axle
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 87: Rest of Europe Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type:
2020-2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Asia-Pacific
by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 93: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and
2027
Table 95: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Asia-Pacific
by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 97: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Australian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 99: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 100: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 101: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 102: Australian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 103: Indian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2020 and 2027
Table 105: Indian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 106: Indian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 107: Indian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 108: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2020 and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 109: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in South Korea by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 111: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 112: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 113: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 114: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 117: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Electric Drive Axle in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 118: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 121: Latin American Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 122: Latin American Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 123: Latin American Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by System for the Period
2020-2027
Table 124: Latin American Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 125: Latin American Demand for Automotive Electric Drive Axle in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 126: Latin American Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Latin American Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 128: Latin American Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market
by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 129: Argentinean Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2020-2027
Table 130: Argentinean Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 131: Argentinean Automotive Electric Drive Axle
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 132: Argentinean Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Argentinean Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type:
2020-2027
Table 134: Argentinean Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 135: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Brazil by
System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 136: Brazilian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 137: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 138: Brazilian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and
2027
Table 139: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Brazil by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Brazilian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 141: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 142: Mexican Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 143: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 144: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Mexican Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 147: Rest of Latin America Automotive Electric Drive Axle
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by System:
2020 to 2027
Table 148: Rest of Latin America Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 149: Rest of Latin America Automotive Electric Drive Axle
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 150: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Automotive Electric Drive Axle
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Rest of Latin America Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 153: The Middle East Automotive Electric Drive Axle
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 154: The Middle East Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 155: The Middle East Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2020 to 2027
Table 156: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2020 and 2027
Table 157: The Middle East Automotive Electric Drive Axle
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 158: The Middle East Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 159: The Middle East Automotive Electric Drive Axle
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 160: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2020 and 2027
IRAN
Table 161: Iranian Market for Automotive Electric Drive Axle:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 162: Iranian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Electric Drive Axle in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 165: Iranian Market for Automotive Electric Drive Axle:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 166: Iranian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 167: Israeli Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2020-2027
Table 168: Israeli Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Israeli Automotive Electric Drive Axle Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 170: Israeli Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 171: Israeli Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type:
2020-2027
Table 172: Israeli Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 173: Saudi Arabian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by System for the Period
2020-2027
Table 174: Saudi Arabian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 175: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Electric Drive Axle in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Saudi Arabian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 177: Saudi Arabian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market
by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 179: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 180: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 183: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 184: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 185: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 186: Rest of Middle East Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 189: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 190: Rest of Middle East Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 191: African Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by System: 2020 to
2027
Table 192: African Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: African Automotive Electric Drive Axle Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 195: African Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 196: African Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900583/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: