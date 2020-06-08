New York, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900583/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Electric Axle market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 28.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$225.2 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$215.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Electric Axle segment will reach a market size of US$123 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Automotive Electric Drive Axle market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 41.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$888.3 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Automotive Electric Drive Axle market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.; AxleTech International LLC; Benevelli Group; Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA; Continental AG; F P W Axles Ltd.; GKN PLC; Magna International, Inc.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Ziehl-Abegg SE





Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Electric Drive Axle Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Table 1: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Electric Axle (System) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Electric Axle (System) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Hybrid Axle (System) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Hybrid Axle (System) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: OEMs (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: OEMs (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Aftermarket (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Aftermarket (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Passenger Electric Vehicle (Vehicle Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Passenger Electric Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Commercial Electric Vehicle (Vehicle Type) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Commercial Electric Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by System: 2020 to

2027



Table 16: United States Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: United States Automotive Electric Drive Axle Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: United States Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2020 and 2027



Table 23: Canadian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Canadian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Canadian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 27: Japanese Market for Automotive Electric Drive Axle:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Japanese Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Electric Drive Axle in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive Electric Drive Axle:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Japanese Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 33: Chinese Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Chinese Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 35: Chinese Demand for Automotive Electric Drive Axle in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Chinese Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Chinese Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Chinese Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 39: European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 40: European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2020-2027



Table 42: European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 44: European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type:

2020-2027



Table 46: European Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 47: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in France by

System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 48: French Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: French Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



Table 51: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in France by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 52: French Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 53: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: German Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 58: German Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 59: Italian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 60: Italian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 61: Italian Demand for Automotive Electric Drive Axle in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Italian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Italian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 64: Italian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 65: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Electric Drive

Axle: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 66: United Kingdom Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Electric Drive Axle in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Electric Drive

Axle: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 71: Spanish Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 72: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2020 and 2027



Table 73: Spanish Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Spanish Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: Spanish Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 76: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2020 and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 77: Russian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by System: 2020 to

2027



Table 78: Russian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Russian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Russian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 82: Russian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2020-2027



Table 84: Rest of Europe Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Automotive Electric Drive Axle

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Rest of Europe Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type:

2020-2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Asia-Pacific

by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 93: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and

2027



Table 95: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Asia-Pacific

by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 97: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Australian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 99: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 100: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 101: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 102: Australian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 103: Indian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2020 and 2027



Table 105: Indian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 106: Indian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 107: Indian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 108: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2020 and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 109: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in South Korea by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 111: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 112: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 113: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 114: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Electric

Drive Axle: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 117: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Automotive Electric Drive Axle in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 118: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Electric

Drive Axle: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 121: Latin American Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 122: Latin American Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 123: Latin American Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by System for the Period

2020-2027



Table 124: Latin American Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 125: Latin American Demand for Automotive Electric Drive Axle in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 126: Latin American Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Latin American Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 128: Latin American Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market

by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 129: Argentinean Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2020-2027



Table 130: Argentinean Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 131: Argentinean Automotive Electric Drive Axle

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 132: Argentinean Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Argentinean Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type:

2020-2027



Table 134: Argentinean Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 135: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Brazil by

System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 136: Brazilian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 137: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 138: Brazilian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and

2027



Table 139: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Brazil by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Brazilian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 141: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 142: Mexican Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 143: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 144: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Mexican Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 147: Rest of Latin America Automotive Electric Drive Axle

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by System:

2020 to 2027



Table 148: Rest of Latin America Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 149: Rest of Latin America Automotive Electric Drive Axle

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 150: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Rest of Latin America Automotive Electric Drive Axle

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Rest of Latin America Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 153: The Middle East Automotive Electric Drive Axle

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 154: The Middle East Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 155: The Middle East Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 156: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2020 and 2027



Table 157: The Middle East Automotive Electric Drive Axle

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: The Middle East Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 159: The Middle East Automotive Electric Drive Axle

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 160: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for

2020 and 2027



IRAN

Table 161: Iranian Market for Automotive Electric Drive Axle:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 162: Iranian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Electric Drive Axle in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 165: Iranian Market for Automotive Electric Drive Axle:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 166: Iranian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 167: Israeli Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2020-2027



Table 168: Israeli Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Israeli Automotive Electric Drive Axle Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 170: Israeli Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 171: Israeli Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type:

2020-2027



Table 172: Israeli Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 173: Saudi Arabian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by System for the Period

2020-2027



Table 174: Saudi Arabian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 175: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Electric Drive Axle in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Saudi Arabian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 177: Saudi Arabian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 178: Saudi Arabian Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market

by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 179: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 180: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 183: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 184: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 185: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 186: Rest of Middle East Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 189: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 190: Rest of Middle East Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 191: African Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by System: 2020 to

2027



Table 192: African Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: African Automotive Electric Drive Axle Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 195: African Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 196: African Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



Total Companies Profiled: 42

