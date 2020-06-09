BOSTON, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 8, 2020, OSS Research published a report entitled “Strong Sell on Tactile Systems: Bloated Stock Needs Compression Therapy,” regarding Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD). In this report, OSS Research asserted, among other things, that “the likely true source of Tactile’s growth” is “a kickback arrangement . . . resulting in rampant over-prescribing” and that “Medicare has launched an audit, and data reveals Tactile has been found non-compliant on 71% of its claims.” The OSS Research report further noted that “[s]ince 2017, Tactile has seen multiple key departures” among its executive leadership. On this news, TCMD’s stock price fell $5.28 per share, or approximately 10%, to close at just $47.26 per share on June 8, 2020.



Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, has launched an investigation into whether TCMD and certain of its executives may be liable for potential securities fraud.

If you purchased or acquired shares of TCMD and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com , or at https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=tcmd .

