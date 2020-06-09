New York, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090642/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on rapid influenza diagnostic tests market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for POCT, increasing geriatric population and government initiatives to control and prevent influenza. In addition, rising demand for POCT is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The rapid influenza diagnostic tests market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The rapid influenza diagnostic tests market is segmented as below:

By Product

• RIDTs for influenza A

• RIDTs for influenza B



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising technological advancements in diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the rapid influenza diagnostic tests market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing R&D investment will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our rapid influenza diagnostic tests market covers the following areas:

• Rapid influenza diagnostic tests market sizing

• Rapid influenza diagnostic tests market forecast

• Rapid influenza diagnostic tests market industry analysis"





