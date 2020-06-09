New York, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in US 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028472/?utm_source=GNW

17 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on residential water treatment equipment market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of technologically advanced products, concerns about quality of water, and increased use of recycled water. In addition, increasing availability of technologically advanced products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The residential water treatment equipment market in US market analysis includes product segment and distribution channel



The residential water treatment equipment market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Residential water purifiers

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



This study identifies the smart water purifiers as one of the prime reasons driving the residential water treatment equipment market in US growth during the next few years. Also, growth in online sales of water treatment equipment, and safety and certification of products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our residential water treatment equipment market in US covers the following areas:

• Residential water treatment equipment market in US sizing

• Residential water treatment equipment market in US forecast

• Residential water treatment equipment market in US industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028472/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001