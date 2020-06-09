Asker, Norway (9 June 2020) - TGS, a leading provider of multi-client geoscience data for exploration & production (E&P) companies, today announced the completion of an additional phase of the Santos Basin 3D Multi-Client seismic survey in Brazil. The survey is located south of the high-profile discoveries in the Santos Basin and the recent sought-after blocks offered in Rounds 15 and 16. The acquisition of 17,500 square kilometers of the 23,000 square kilometers is complete.

This multi-client 3D survey is just the latest of several 3D and 2D surveys completed in Brazil. TGS currently holds over 452,000 kilometers in 2D multi-client data and ~72,500 square kilometers in 3D multi-client data in Brazil.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said, “We are pleased to have completed this survey acquisition as it further strengthens our data library and position in South America. The Santos Basin is one of the most prolific exploration basins in the world with a high potential for further discoveries in deepwater. TGS will continue to prioritize Brazil as it offers numerous world-class petroleum basins with some of the globe's most exciting oil and gas exploration opportunities.”

Full volume fast track data will be available in August 2020 with final data expected in Q2 2021.

