9 June 2020

G4S plc

Progress on completion of conventional cash transaction

G4S, the leading global security company is pleased to report that it has now completed and received approximately 75% of the proceeds anticipated from the sale of its conventional cash businesses to The Brink’s Company (“Brink’s”) that was announced on 26 February 2020. Under the agreement with Brink’s, the Group has sold the majority of its conventional cash businesses for an enterprise value of £727 million, with expected net cash proceeds of approximately £670 million. The substantial majority of the remaining completions are scheduled to occur during 2020.

The sale of the majority of the conventional cash businesses greatly enhances the Group’s strategic, commercial and operational focus and strengthens further its financial position.

At 31 March 2020 the Group had liquid resources of £1.1 billion comprising cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts of £0.6 billion and committed, unutilised credit facilities of £0.5 billion. This liquidity has been enhanced further subsequent to the first quarter through the receipt of around £0.5 billion of disposal proceeds in respect of the sale of the conventional cash businesses.

For further enquiries, please contact: Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189

Media enquiries:

Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483 Press office +44 (0) 207 9633333

Notes to Editors:

G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.