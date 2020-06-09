Kemira Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
June 9, 2020 at 9.00 am (CET+1)
Kemira Oyj: Financial reporting schedule for 2021
During the year 2021, Kemira Oyj will publish financial information as follows:
The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 1.00 pm (CET+1). The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.
For more information, please contact
Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers’ product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com
