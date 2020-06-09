Eurobio Scientific: CNR validation of two COVID-19 serology tests

Wantaï and SNIBE tests for Covid-19 serology validated by CNR

Covid-19 offer from Eurobio Scientific now one of the most complete in France

26 million euros in sales linked to Covid-19 as of May 31, 2020

Paris, June 9, 2020 –8:00 am

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, eligible PEA-PME), a leading French group in the field of specialty in vitro medical diagnostics, announces today the validation of two new serology tests by the French CNR, and provides an update on its activity linked to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Wantaï range ELISA serological test validated by CNR

Eurobio Scientific has completed its COVID-19 serology test offer with the exclusive distribution for France and Switzerland of a CE marked ELISA1 test within its Wantaï range, of which it already markets serological tests for hepatitis E. This test is registered on the new list of reimbursed tests, after validation by the French National Reference Center (CNR).

The Wantaï range SARS CoV-2 AB (total antibodies) ELISA test detects at once the possible presence of antibodies of all isotypes, IgA, IgG and IgM, directed against the Covid-19 virus.

The ELISA technique, very common in biology laboratories, particularly in hospitals, can easily be implemented on any instrument dedicated to this technique.

SNIBE range automated serological test validated by CNR

The new list of tests validated by the CNR also includes the CE marked MagLumi CLIA test from Eurobio Scientific's SNIBE range, which was announced on March 31, 2020.

This range includes the automated SARS Cov-2 IgG CLIA test. It completes the SNIBE range of more than 160 parameters for the MagLumi automate, of which Eurobio Scientific has exclusive distribution for France, England and Ireland, as well as non-exclusive distribution for BENELUX. This automate can process 40 to 280 samples per hour with 9 to 25 parameters online.

Covid-19 offer now among the most comprehensive in France

With these new ranges, Eurobio Scientific now offers its customers the Covid-19 range of tests which is among the most extensive in France. It consists of:

PCR tests for the detection of the SARS CoV-2 virus ALLPLEX Coronavirus test from the Seegene range (Seegene equipment) Proprietary test EBX 041 SARS CoV-2, under Institut Pasteur license manufactured in France in Eurobio Scientific’s production unit of Les Ulis (91) (generic PCR equipment)



Serological tests for the detection of anti-SARS CoV-2 antibodies SNIBE range automated CLIA test (Maglumi equipment) Wantaï range ELISA Test (generic equipment in ELISA microplate format) NG Biotech rapid test (single use test)



Eurobio Scientific has so far received orders from 80 laboratories for the three serology ranges and is continuing to market PCR tests.

Covid-19 sales

As of May 31, 2020, the company recorded cumulative sales of more than 26 million euros, solely on products related to Covid-19, with a gross margin progressing compared to its average value in 2019. These products include the different types of tests as well as sales of the corresponding equipment.

For Jean-Michel CARLE, President and CEO of Eurobio Scientific, "With the launches of our CNR-validated molecular biology and serology offers, our objective is to provide our customers with the widest and most complementary range to allow the best choice depending on epidemic situations. I would like to thank here our partners who have made every effort to make these tests available without delay in order to meet demand. Thank you also to our team who remained very mobilized, in particular to ensure the production of our proprietary test and the logistics of taking orders and supplying our customers on time.”

1 Enzyme Linked ImmunoSorbent Assay is a methodoly used in immunology to detect the presence of antibodies





