Nordic ID, known for their innovative RFID solutions, introduces a new rugged reader targeting the industrial segment.

“Our industrial customers have asked for an Android based rugged device that is especially designed for demanding conditions. The toughest member of our Android family, the Nordic ID HH85, is the answer to the needs of the manufacturing and warehouse segment. The requirements of the industrial warehouse and manufacturing environment differs from that of retail, and Nordic ID HH85 with its rubber buffer, IP65 rating and pistol grip is developed to meet the quality standards of this industry,” says Paul Murdoch Business Development at Nordic ID.

This durable, yet light handheld is easily operated with gloves. It lasts 18 hours even in continuous use, which has a positive impact on operational efficiency. Not having to charge the battery half -way through the shift lets employees carry out their tasks faster.

Exceeding the expectations

“I’m proud to say, that once again our development team has exceeded the expectations. The Nordic ID HH85 is a masterpiece in engineering, with a very clean and light innovative -driven design, yet meeting the durability requirements set by the challenging environment in warehouses and manufacturing units,” says Juuso Lehmuskoski, CEO of Nordic ID.

With the Nordic ID HH85, Nordic ID broadens their range of handhelds. This rugged device is an addition to the growing Android family and expands the company portfolio of data capturing tools.





Read more:

Nordic ID HH 85 product page

Nordic ID Android series





More information:

Juuso Lehmuskoski

CEO, Nordic ID Oyj

juuso.lehmuskoski@nordicid.com

Phone +358 40 510 3790





Nordic ID Oyj is a full service PaaS (Platform as a Service) solutions company aimed at becoming the go-to partner for businesses that struggle with managing their flow of items. Our passion for enabling customers to manage their routine operations with ease, speed and efficiency, inspired us to develop all-in-one solutions that help companies to optimize the flow and count of goods. With our full line of RFID tracking devices and a customizable, adaptable cloud platform we simplify once tedious routine tasks and enable total process transparency. Nordic ID (NORDID) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. www.nordicid.com

Attachment