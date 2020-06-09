Shell UK Limited has redelivered the PSV Havila Crusader early.

The vessel was chartered from 18th January 2020 for a period of 2 wells firm. The parties agreed on an estimated charter period of one year.

The parties have different views on the obligation of Shell UK Limited in a charter party based on 2 wells.

The company will consider which steps to take towards Shell UK Limited as a result of the early redelivery.

Havila Crusader will be laid up, awaiting improved market conditions.

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act