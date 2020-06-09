To



Company Announcement No 45/2020 – 9 June 2020

Change in the Board of Directors of Realkredit Danmark A/S





The Chairman of Realkredit Danmark´s Board of Directors, Jacob Aarup-Andersen, has resigned from the Board of Directors of Realkredit Danmark A/S. Consequently, the Board has elected Carsten Rasch Egeriis, Member of the Executive Board of Danske Bank as chairman.





