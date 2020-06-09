|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622
09 June 2020
Company Announcement No 45/2020 – 9 June 2020
Change in the Board of Directors of Realkredit Danmark A/S
The Chairman of Realkredit Danmark´s Board of Directors, Jacob Aarup-Andersen, has resigned from the Board of Directors of Realkredit Danmark A/S. Consequently, the Board has elected Carsten Rasch Egeriis, Member of the Executive Board of Danske Bank as chairman.
The Board of Directors
Please address questions to Carsten Rasch Egeriis, Chairman of the Board of Directors, at tel. +45 45146250.
Attachment
Realkredit Danmark A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
Nr. 45_Aendring i bestyrelsen i Realkredit Danmark_ukFILE URL | Copy the link below
Realkredit Danmark A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: