HONG KONG, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (“NetDragon” or “the Company”, Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, JumpStart, a leader in enriching games and experiences for children, has rolled out a mobile-friendly version of Neopets for fans to learn and play with their favorite virtual pets and friends anywhere, anytime.



While keeping the beloved tone and gameplay of the original game, the new mobile-friendly version of Neopets updates the UI and allows users the flexibility to play and care for their Neopets, while sharing and interacting with the community. Now all these can be easily done via web browsers on mobile phones or tablets. Starting today, many new games and features are going to release over the summer months, allowing users to create and customize thousands of items, participate in daily activities and mini-games with their pets, share and trade items with friends.

Launched in 1997, Neopets is a much-loved brand with over 150 million users. Today the game continues to be a huge fan favorite of millennials everywhere with a massive following of over 1.5 million regular active players who view over 400 million pages a month and spend hours on the site monthly. Available in multiple languages, Neopets constantly adds new and exciting activities to its collection of hundreds of games and puzzles, including annual events, tournaments, and plots. In this epically fun game, players, particularly children, can establish and enrich their library of vocabularies in a happy and encouraging atmosphere, while jumping into their unlimited creative world of imagination.

“We are starting to see that Neopets has surpassed the generation gap and truly become a game that is enjoyed by multi-generation players globally. We have active players who met in the game years ago, connected again as adults, got married and have children!” said Jim Czulewicz, CEO of JumpStart. “We believe with the refresh and feature updates, we have captured the perfect mix of nostalgia and gaming elements that made Neopets so exciting. Neopets, one of the original Internet sensations, is also associated with teaching children to code and ultimately pursue careers in STEM. In addition, JumpStart has long been a leader in promoting interactive learning and is specialised in creative and educational games for K-12 children. With our expertise and knowledge in educational games, we are on a mission to continue to deliver timeless and engaging games that are enjoyed by both children and adults.”

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China’s number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China’s most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management’s vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the “classroom of the future” to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.

About JumpStart

JumpStart is the leader in creating enriching interactive family experiences that both entertain and educate. JumpStart creates mobile and multi-player games and experiences under its flagship brands - JumpStart®, Jumpstart Academy®, Neopets®, School of Dragons® and Math Blaster®. Over its 20-year history JumpStart has remained dedicated to producing high quality enriching and educational products, earning the trust of millions of kids, teachers, parents, and respected organizations such as Common Sense Media and the National Parenting Center. Formerly owned by Knowledge Holding, Inc., JumpStart is now a subsidiary of NetDragon, a global leader in building internet communities. JumpStart is based in Los Angeles, California.