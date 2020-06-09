New York, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821862/?utm_source=GNW

78 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 33% during the forecast period. Our reports on indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid adoption of beacon technology and the growth of the geomarketing business. In addition, the declining cost of RFID tags is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market analysis includes application and segment and geographic landscape.



The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Retail

• Aviation

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing and logistics

• Government and public sector



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing use of iBeacon for businesses as one of the prime reasons driving the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market growth during the next few years. Also, the popularity of cloud-based big data analytics and 3D indoor locations using motion sensors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market cover the following areas:

• Indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market sizing

• Indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market forecast

• Indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market industry analysis





