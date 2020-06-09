New York, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ORGANIC DAIRY FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET FORECAST 2019-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05901146/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Organic dairy food and beverages are manufactured from products through organic farming methods.The unique nutrient package and benefits provided by the organic food and drinks have resulted in consumers preferring toxin-free and environment-friendly organic products.



The high price of organic products is one of the factors restraining market growth. Organic food and drinks are more expensive due to lengthy regulatory procedures, complicated manufacturing procedures, and packaging.

The organic milk segment in the type category dominates the market share throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue.The demand for organic milk is increasing rapidly in various countries due to the preference for dairy products made using sustainable methods, better nutritional benefits, freshness, and better taste.



E-commerce is the fastest-growing distribution channel in the market in terms of revenue.The surge in the number of online shoppers owing to the convenience factor is driving the market growth.



There is an intense competitive rivalry in the market due to the presence of numerous and eminent players.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global organic dairy food & beverage market growth is geographically analyzed by segmenting the region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The region of North America captured the largest market share as of 2018, and continues the trend until the end of the forecast period, due to remarkable increasing health awareness in the region, thereby leading to a growing demand for organic dairy products.

COMPETITVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry is high in the market as companies try to increase their market share and limit their competitor’s profitability. Some of the prominent competitors in the market include Unilever Group, BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Chobani, LLC, Danone SA, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB INC

2. CHOBANI LLC

3. DANONE SA (HORIZON ORGANIC)

4. GENERAL MILLS INC

5. ORGANIC VALLEY CROPP COOPERATIVE

6. ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA N.V.

7. SAFEWAY INC

8. STONYFIELD FARM INC

9. STRAUS FAMILY CREAMERY

10. UNILEVER GROUP

