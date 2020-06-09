The AIT SmartEST laboratory is part of ERIGrid 2.0 and offers young researchers and experts free physical and virtual access

Based on its successful predecessor project of the same name, ERIGrid 2.0 expands the research services and instruments of its infrastructures, which are now also open to external users. The Center for Energy of the AIT Austrian Institute of Technology leads the European consortium of innovative research and development laboratories that offers the ERIGrid partners' research infrastructure to young researchers and experts for developing, testing and validating modern power supply systems, the integration of renewable energies, the digitalization of the networks and intelligent energy systems. The project is based on holistic, cyber-physical validations of the energy system, which can also be carried out in virtual environments. Access is granted from 2020 to 2024.

Open access offers new opportunities for researchers and industrial experts

The current transformation and digitalization of the energy system while ensuring security of supply require new approaches for the conversion, storage and distribution of energy in different areas. “ERIGrid 2.0 opens the doors of Europe's best research infrastructures for young researchers to advance the development and validation of new concepts and approaches for the integrated energy system of the future, ” explains Thomas Strasser, senior scientist at the Center for Energy of the AIT Austrian Institute of Technology and coordinator of ERIGrid 2.0. “They will have free physical and virtual access to perform their research activities between April 2020 and September 2024. Another important contribution of the project is training and further education for qualified employees of laboratories and infrastructure facilities,” says Strasser.

AIT SmartEST laboratory is part of ERIGrid 2.0

With the SmartEST (Smart Electricity Systems and Technologies) laboratory, AIT has a development platform for smart grid technologies and system architectures that is unique in Europe. Solutions and products from industrial partners are tested here, and AIT develops innovations which will later be transferred to the market. Electrical energy storage systems and their current and future tasks in the energy system are presently in high demand. Of particular interest for the ERIGrid 2.0 project are applications like controllers and power hardware-in-the-loop (PHIL), and the simulation of smart grid and smart energy systems scenarios (sector coupling).

About the project

ERIGrid 2.0 (European Research Infrastructure supporting Smart Grid and Smart Energy Systems Research, Technology Development, Validation and Roll Out - Second Edition) under the direction of the AIT Austrian Institute of Technology unites 20 innovation partners from 13 European countries to create a transnational platform for the benefit of research, industry and network operators. https://erigrid2.eu/



