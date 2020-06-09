Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fluorescent pigment demonstrates specific color when light of a particular wavelength is discharged on it. These pigments can absorb visible and non- visible electromagnetic radiations and they shine when they are exposed to UV frequencies. They have numerous properties that make them suitable for reporting and labeling of various processes and structures. Some of the pigments are also able to withstand or adjust to bad weather conditions, resistance against heat and chemicals and high temperature making them preferable for different applications. The global fluorescent pigments market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027.



Factors such as increasing application of fluorescent pigments in the agriculture, medical, biological or biochemistry labs for performing several microbiological activities, coupled with the continuous research and development activities for the innovation and production of high-performance pigments are anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global fluorescent pigments market. Additionally, rising demand for fluorescent pigments from the end user industries, increasing demand for colorful packaging for appealing products along with the development in 3D printing technology are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global fluorescent pigments market.



The global fluorescent pigments market consists of various segments that are segmented by type, application, pigment state and by region. The application segment is further sub-divided into printing ink, paints & coatings, colored papers, textile, plastics and others. Out of these, the printing ink segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 47% in the year 2027 and further cross a value of around USD 880 million by the end of 2027 by growing at a CAGR of around 6% throughout the forecast period.



Based on region, the global fluorescent pigments market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, which had accounted for 26% share in the year 2018, is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period. The market in the region is further anticipated to cross a value of around USD 500 million by the end of 2027 and is primarily driven by nations such as China, Japan, South Korea and India, where China held the largest market share of around 23% in the year 2018.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global fluorescent pigments market are Radiant Color NV., Ukseung Chemical Co., Ltd., LuminoChem Ltd., Sinloihi Co. Ltd., Huangshan Jiajia Fluorescent Material Co., Ltd., Wanlong Chemical Co., Ltd., Aron Universal Limited, J Color Chemicals, Vicome Corp. and Wuxi Ming Hui International Trading Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Overview

1.1. Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Overview

1.2. Why You Should Read This Report

1.3. How This Report Delivers

1.4. Key Questions Answered by This Analytical Report

1.5. Who is This Report For?

1.6. Methodology

1.6.1. Primary Research

1.6.2. Secondary Research

1.6.3. Market Evaluation & Forecasting Methodology



2. Introduction to the Fluorescent Pigments Market

2.1. Fluorescent Pigments Market Definition

2.2. Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Taxonomy

2.3. Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Snapshot

2.4. Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Dynamics

2.4.1. Global Fluorescent Pigments Market: Driver

2.4.2. Global Fluorescent Pigments Market: Restraints

2.5.1. Global Fluorescent Pigments Market: Trends

2.5.1. Global Fluorescent Pigments Market: Opportunities



3. Global Fluorescent Pigments Market, By Type, 2019-2027

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Size and Forecast, By Type

3.2.1. Daylight Fluorescents Segment

3.2.2. Optical Whiteners Segment

3.2.3. Inorganic Fluor Segment



4. Global Fluorescent Pigments Market, By Application, 2019-2027

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Size and Forecast, By Application

4.2.1. Printing Ink Segment

4.2.2. Paints & Coatings Segment

4.2.3. Colored Papers Segment

4.2.4. Textile Segment

4.2.5. Plastics Segment

4.2.6. Other Application Segment



5. Global Fluorescent Pigments Market, By State, 2019-2027

5.1. Introduction

5.2.1. Powdered State Segment

5.2.2. Aqueous State Segment



6. Global Fluorescent Pigments Market, By Region, 2019-2027

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Size and Forecast, By Region

6.2.1. North America

6.2.2. Latin America

6.2.3. Europe

6.2.4. Asia Pacific

6.2.5. Middle East and Africa



7. North America Fluorescent Pigments Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. North America

7.2. North America Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By Country, 2019-2027

7.3. North America Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By Type, 2019-2027

7.4. North America Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By Application, 2019-2027

7.5. North America Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By State, 2019-2027



8. Latin America Fluorescent Pigments Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Latin America

8.2. Latin America Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By Country, 2019-2027

8.1. Latin America Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By Type, 2019-2027

8.2. Latin America Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By Application, 2019-2027

8.3. Latin America Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By State, 2019-2027



9. Europe Fluorescent Pigments Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Europe

9.2. Europe Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By Country, 2019-2027

9.3. Europe Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By Type, 2019-2027

9.4. Europe Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By Application, 2019-2027

9.5. Europe Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By State, 2019-2027



10. Asia Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Asia Pacific

10.2. Asia Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By Country, 2019-2027

10.3. Asia Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By Type, 2019-2027

10.4. Asia Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By Application, 2019-2027

10.5. Asia Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By State, 2019-2027



11. Middle East & Africa Fluorescent Pigments Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

11.1. Introduction

11.1.1. MEA

11.2. MEA Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By Country, 2019-2027

11.3. MEA Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By Type, 2019-2027

11.4. MEA Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By Application, 2019-2027

11.5. MEA Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast, By State, 2019-2027



12. Company Profiles

12.1. RADIANT COLOR N.V.

12.1.1. Overview

12.1.2. Product Type/Service Offerings

12.1.3. Key Developments

12.2. UKSEUNG CHEMICAL CO., LTD

12.3. LUMINOCHEM LTD

12.4. SINLOIHI CO.LTD

12.5. HUANGSHAN JIAJIA FLUORESCENT MATERIAL CO., LTD

12.6. WANLONG CHEMICAL CO., LTD

12.7. ARON UNIVERSAL LIMITED

12.8. J COLOR CHEMICALS

12.9. VICOME CORP

12.10. WUXI MINGHUI INTERNATIONAL TRADING CO., LTD



13. Acronyms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3crn3q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900