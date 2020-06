Orkla ASA has issued a commercial paper of NOK 400,000,000.

Start date: 11 June 2020

Maturity: 13 July 2020

Coupon: 0.27 %

Organised by: DNB Markets

Orkla ASA

Oslo, 9 June 2020

Senior Vice President Group Treasury

Geir Solli

Tel.: +47 995 42 789

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act