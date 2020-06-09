Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostic Markets - the Future of Diagnostics by Funding Source and Application with Customized Forecasting/Analysis, COVID-19 Updates, and Executive and Consultant Guides 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Specific growth and market size estimates for your area of interest is normally provided without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country or specific area in the world is available to purchasers of the report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What are Companion Diagnostics?
1.2 The Personalized Medicine Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Revenue Market Size
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 A Spending Perspective on Clinical Laboratory Testing
1.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing
2. Market Overview
2.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
2.1.1 Academic Research Lab
2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
2.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier
2.1.4 Distributor and Reagent Supplier
2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
2.1.6 Public National/regional lab
2.1.7 Hospital lab
2.1.8 Physician Office Labs
2.1.9 Audit Body
2.1.10 Certification Body
2.2 Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics
2.2.1 Basics
2.2.2 Method
2.2.3 Disease risk assessment
2.2.4 Applications
2.2.5 Diagnosis and intervention
2.2.5.1 Companion Diagnostics
2.2.6 Drug development and usage
2.2.7 Respiratory proteomics
2.2.8 Cancer genomics
2.2.9 Population screening
2.2.10 Challenges
2.2.11 Regulatory oversight
2.2.12 Intellectual property rights
2.2.13 Reimbursement policies
2.2.14 Patient privacy and confidentiality
2.3 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics
2.3.1 Chromosomes
2.3.2 Genes
2.3.3 Epigenetics
2.4 Cancer Genes
2.4.1 Germline vs Somatic
2.4.2 Changing Clinical Role
2.5 Structure of Industry Plays a Part
2.5.1 New Pharmaceutical Funding Market
2.5.2 Economies of Scale
2.5.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab
2.5.3 Physician Office Labs
2.5.4 Physicians and POCT
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 Level of Care
3.1.2 Immuno-oncology
3.1.3 Liability
3.1.4 Aging Population
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 State of knowledge
3.2.2 Genetic Blizzard.
3.2.3 Protocol Resistance
3.2.4 Regulation and coverage
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution.
3.4.2 Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture
3.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
3.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World
3.4.5 Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay
4. Companion Diagnostics Recent Developments
4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
5. Profiles of Key Players
6. The Global Market for Companion Diagnostics
6.1 Global Market Overview by Country
6.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
6.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
6.2 Global Market by Application - Overview
6.2.1 Table - Global Market by Application
6.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Application - 2019/2024 Comparison
6.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Application - 2019
6.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Application -2024
6.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Application - Share by Year
6.3 Global Market Funding Source - Overview
6.3.1 Table - Global Market by Funding Source
6.3.2 Chart - Global Market Funding Source - 2019/2024 Comparison
6.3.3 Chart - Global Market Funding Source - 2019
6.3.4 Chart - Global Market Funding Source -2024
6.3.5 Chart - Global Market Funding Source - Share by Year
7. Global Companion Diagnostic Markets - By Application
7.1 Oncology
7.1.1 Table Oncology - by Country
7.1.2 Chart - Oncology Growth
7.2 Neurology
7.2.1 Table Neurology - by Country
7.2.2 Chart - Neurology Growth
7.3 Cardiology
7.3.1 Table Cardiology - by Country
7.3.2 Chart - Cardiology Growth
7.4 Other Application
7.4.1 Table Other Application - by Country
7.4.2 Chart - Other Application Growth
8. Global Companion Diagnostic Markets - Funding Source
8.1 Global Market Pharmaceutical
8.1.1 Table Pharmaceutical - by Country
8.1.2 Chart - Pharmaceutical Growth
8.2 Global Market Venture
8.2.1 Table Venture - by Country
8.2.2 Chart - Venture Growth
8.3 Global Market Clinical
8.3.1 Table Clinical - by Country
8.3.2 Chart - Clinical Growth
8.4 Global Market Other Funding
8.4.1 Table Other Funding - by Country
8.4.2 Chart - Other Funding Growth
Companies Mentioned
