TORONTO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States. The Company’s shares were previously traded in the USA on the OTC Markets OTCQB under the ticker "DYFSF" and will begin trading on the top tier OTCQX® Best Market under the same ticker number “DYFSF” at the opening on June 9, 2020.



The OTCQX which is operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. dynaCERT has been upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

While the Company’s common shares have been conditionally approved to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (see Press Release dated May 14, 2020), the Company’s common shares continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “DYA” and on the ATS Platforms in Canada and in Europe on the following Exchanges and Trading Platforms: Börse Stuttgart, Börse Berlin, Börse Düsseldorf, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Börse Hamburg, Börse Hannover, Börse München, LS Exchange, and Tradegate.

Jean-Pierre Colin, dynaCERT’s Executive Vice President & Director, stated, “Being traded on the OTCQX market is expected to provide dynaCERT with greater visibility for U.S. and international investors who are looking for opportunities to participate in the ESG and the CleanTech industry through companies that have already achieved commercially available products ready for deployment into global diesel markets. Our unique proprietary and patented technology is gaining an enormous reception in the USA, so it makes very good sense for dynaCERT to embrace the OTCQX as a new additional trading platform.”

Jim Payne, dynaCERT’s CEO & Director stated, “dynaCERT has spent over $60 million and 16 years to develop a unique Hydrogen based innovation that can provide a Carbon Emissions Reduction Technology and Carbon Credits applicable throughout every diesel engine world-wide, while at the same time providing reduced fuel consumption, commencing in North America and more specifically, the USA. At dynaCERT, we have built a remarkable team with associates that can reach throughout the USA from coast to coast, in order to service the US market with our HydraGEN™ Technology products. Although we are more well-known globally and in Canadian markets, we are fully committed to our American friends in the transportation, construction, mining, oil & gas and diesel generator energy business.”



dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.



Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to completion of the Offering, satisfaction of TSX listing conditions and regulatory approvals. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.



Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.



The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.



