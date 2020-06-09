Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Corporate Assessment Service Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Application; Hiring Phase; Hiring Level" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European corporate assessment service market accounted for US$ 713.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,167.8 Mn 2027. As businesses compete for the top candidates, they spend a large sum of money and time on recruitment and advertising. The careful use of corporate assessment services can result in increased productivity, cost savings, and better retention of the top candidates. In Europe, corporate assessment services have evolved substantially in recent years as data and analytics have become more crucial in the business environment. These services are used to hire employees, assess employees for different roles, identify them with high leadership potential, compare talent within an organization against industry benchmarks, understand talent strengths and gaps, and develop their long-term value. Europe also invests substantially in advanced technologies in the corporate industry, developments in technology mean that more tools are accessible online and with immediate reporting and feedback.



The corporate assessment service market on the basis of hiring level is segmented into executive, entry level, professional, and others. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the pre-hire hiring phase is anticipated to be the largest contributor in the corporate assessment service market and is projected to be the fastest growing segment with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



Some of the players present in corporate assessment service market are AON PLC, Arctic Shores Limited, Birkman International, Inc., Development Dimensions International, Inc., Harrison Assessments, HireVue, Korn Ferry, IBM Corporation, Mettl Online Assessment, and SHL among others.



Key report benefits:



Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Europe high voltage cable market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the corporate assessment service market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Corporate Assessment Services Market Landscape



5. Corporate Assessment Services Market - Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 An upsurge in the number of job seekers globally

5.1.2 Mobile Workforce and Job Immigrants are increasing owing to Globalization

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 More Concerns Associated with Privacy of Candidates

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Advancements in Big Data Technology

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Corporate Assessment Industry

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Corporate Assessment Service Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Corporate Assessment Service Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Corporate Assessment Services Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cognitive

7.3 Personality

7.4 Knowledge

7.5 Performance

7.6 Company Fit

7.7 Others



8. Corporate Assessment Services Market Analysis - By Hiring Phase

8.1 Overview

8.2 Corporate Assessment Services Market Breakdown, By Hiring Phase, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Pre-Hire

8.4 Post-Hire



9. Corporate Assessment Services Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Corporate Assessment Services Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Campus Recruitment

9.4 Entrance Assessment Services

9.5 Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

9.6 Certification Assessment Services



10. Corporate Assessment Services Market Analysis - By Hiring Level

10.1 Overview

10.2 Corporate Assessment Services Market Breakdown, By Hiring Level, 2018 & 2027

10.3 Executive

10.4 Entry Level

10.5 Professional

10.6 Others



11. Corporate Assessment Service Market - By Country

11.1 Market Overview

11.1.1 Corporate Assessment Services Market Breakdown, By Country

11.1.1.2 Germany Corporate Assessment Services Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.1.1.3 France Corporate Assessment Services Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.1.1.4 Russia Corporate Assessment Services Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.1.1.5 Italy Corporate Assessment Services Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.1.1.6 Rest of Europe Corporate Assessment Services Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 Merger and Acquisition

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles



AON PLC

Arctic Shores Limited

Birkman International, Inc.

Development Dimensions International, Inc.

Harrison Assessments

HireVue

Korn Ferry

IBM Corporation

Mettl Online Assessment

SHL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qf6cai

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900