Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Markets by Cancer Type and by Usage Type with Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic. Including Executive and Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Screening, Diagnostic, Therapy Selection, Recurrence Monitoring and Screening Market Potential are all explored in this report. What is the impact of the COVID pandemic on the Liquid Biopsy market? This report provides detailed analysis.
Circulating Tumor Cells? Cell-Free DNA? Exosomes? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
A revolution in cancer diagnostics is occurring using in vitro blood testing to identify cancer DNA. The technology has created the possibility of widespread screening for all types of cancers with a blood test.
GRAIL, a new company with impressive backing, has announced a single blood test to detect all cancers. The company is now working on a 10,000-plus subject study, called the Circulating Cell-Free Genome Atlas (CCGA) to help identify cancer early. The technology is moving faster than the market. New technology that definitively identifies disease conditions from blood samples is poised to replace expensive invasive surgical biopsy procedures. The market is still in its infancy but has just moved out of the development phase and into the growth phase. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. In addition, the report looks at potential market sizes by country, by cancer and by the four types of usage: screening, diagnosis, therapy selection and recurrence monitoring.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions along with breakouts for Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Cervical, and Other Cancers as well as breakouts by Screening/Early Detection, Diagnostic, Therapy Monitoring and Recurrence Monitoring.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
2. Market Overview
2.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
2.1.1 Academic Research Lab
2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
2.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
2.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
2.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
2.1.6 Public National/regional lab
2.1.7 Hospital lab
2.1.8 Physician Lab
2.1.9 Audit Body
2.1.10 Certification Body
2.2 Using Biopsies
2.2.1 Cancer
2.2.2 Precancerous conditions
2.2.3 Inflammatory conditions
2.3 Biopsy Sites
2.4 The Situation Today - Biopsy Analysis
2.5 Evidence of Cancer - Liquid Biopsy Technology
2.5.1 The Big Picture on Liquid Biopsy Technology
2.5.2 The Role of CTCs
2.5.2.1 Types of CTCs
2.5.2.2 CellSearch Detection- Ultimate Sensitivity
2.5.2.3 Epic Sciences Detection- Imaging Takes the Lead
2.5.2.4 Maintrac Detection - The Microscope
2.5.2.5 Other Methods
2.5.3 ctDNA - Going Mainstream?
2.5.4 Exosomes and Micro Vesicles - New Kid on the Block
2.5.5 The Multiple Play
2.6 Cancer Treatment Protocol Under Siege
2.6.1 Issues to Liquid Biopsy Adoption - Double Diagnostics
2.6.2 The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity
2.6.2.1 GRAIL - What Is It?
2.6.3 Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis
2.6.3.1 The Role of Risk Assessment
2.6.3.2 Managing Therapy
2.6.3.3 Monitoring Disease - What Is It?
2.6.4 Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future
2.6.5 The Promise of Liquid Biopsy
2.7 Structure of Industry Plays a Part
2.7.1 Hospital Testing Share
2.7.2 Economies of Scale
2.7.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab
2.7.3 Physician Office Lab's
2.7.4 Physician's and POCT
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 Non-Invasive Game Changer
3.1.2 Lower Cost
3.1.3 Greater Accuracy
3.1.4 Wide Range of Potential Uses
3.1.5 Aging Population
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Lower prices
3.2.2 Lack of Standards
3.2.3 Protocol Resistance
3.2.4 Initial Adoption Cost
3.2.5 COVID-19
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
3.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing
3.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
3.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World
3.4.5 Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay
4. Liquid Biopsy Recent Developments
4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
5. Profiles of Key Players
6. The Global Market for Liquid Biopsy Diagnostics
6.1 Global Market Overview by Country
6.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
6.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
6.2 Global Market by Cancer - Overview
6.2.1 Table - Global Market by Cancer
6.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Cancer - Base/Final Year Comparison
6.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Cancer - Base Year
6.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Cancer - End Year
6.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Cancer - Share by Year
6.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Cancer - Segments Growth
6.3 Global Market by Usage - Overview
6.3.1 Table - Global Market by Usage
6.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Usage - Base/Final Year Comparison
6.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Usage - Base Year
6.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Usage - End Year
6.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Usage - Share by Year
6.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Usage - Segments Growth
7. Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - By Cancer
7.1 Breast
7.1.1 Table Breast - by Country
7.1.2 Chart - Breast Growth
7.2 Colorectal
7.2.1 Table Colorectal - by Country
7.2.2 Chart - Colorectal Growth
7.3 Cervical
7.3.1 Table Cervical - by Country
7.3.2 Chart - Cervical Growth
7.4 Lung
7.4.1 Table Lung - by Country
7.4.2 Chart - Lung Growth
7.5 Prostate
7.5.1 Table Prostate - by Country
7.5.2 Chart - Prostate Growth
7.6 Other
7.6.1 Table Other - by Country
7.6.2 Chart - Other Growth
8. Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - by Usage
8.1 Screening
8.1.1 Table Screening - by Country
8.1.2 Chart - Screening Growth
8.2 Diagnostic
8.2.1 Table Diagnostic - by Country
8.2.2 Chart - Diagnostic Growth
8.3 Therapy
8.3.1 Table Therapy - by Country
8.3.2 Chart - Therapy Growth
8.4 Monitor
8.4.1 Table Monitor - by Country
8.4.2 Chart - Monitor Growth
Companies Mentioned
