This report on the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the said market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall market revenue of the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market for the period of 2017-2027, with 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market for the forecast period.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. The report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market. Key players operating in the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market have been identified and each one of them has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOTs are some of the attributes of players in the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by each product type across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which region is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which test kit types are expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2027? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What was the market share or position of different companies operating in the global market in 2018?



The report analyzes the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market in terms of product, end user, and region. Key segments under each criteria have been studied at length, and the market share for each of them at the end of 2027 has been provided herein. Such valuable insights enable market stakeholders in making informed business decisions for investment in the global GAS pharyngitis diagnostics market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Strategies of Top 3 Players Operating in the Market

5.2. Key Industrial Events



6. Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027

6.4. Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Attractiveness, by Product



7. Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

7.4. Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Attractiveness, by End-user



8. Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

8.3. Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Attractiveness, by Region



9. North America GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



10. Europe GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



11. Asia Pacific GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



12. Latin America GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



13. Middle East & Africa GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

14.2. Comparative Ranking Analysis by Company (2018)

14.3. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Quidel Corporation

BD

Abbott Laboratories

bioMrieux SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Sekisui Diagnostics

