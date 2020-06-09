Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Staffing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service Type (Travel Nurse, Per Diem Nurse, Locum Tenens, Allied Healthcare), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare staffing market size is likely to reach USD 48.6 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. The rising demand for temporary nursing staff eespecially due to the growing geriatric population is boosting the scope for these services across the world.



In 2010, the Association of American Medical Colleges estimated that the U.S. might face a shortfall of 150,000 doctors during the next 10-15 years. In August 2019, the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO) stated that 90% of the U.S. healthcare facilities use locum tenens providers and over 50,000 physicians work on locum tenens projects every year. The increasing number of physicians choosing to work as locum tenens is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the hospitals are forced to reduce the staff and implement policies for ensuring the availability of nurses upon an increase in the workload, in response to the pressure of costs. Due to the high penetration of the market, there is the availability of healthcare staff during emergencies, thereby driving the market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

By service, the market has been segmented into travel nurse, per diem nurse, locum tenens, and allied healthcare, out of which, the travel nurse segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2019

Locum tenens are anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising number of physicians opting to work as locum tenens and due to the cost-effectiveness to the providers

North America held a majority of the market share in 2019 due to shortage of skilled professionals in the region, local presence of several market players, and overall growth in geriatric population

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing awareness regarding contract staffing, promising economic outlook, and increasing investments by various market players

Some of the key players operating in the healthcare staffing market are AMN Healthcare, Envision Healthcare Corporation, Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc., CHG Management, Inc., inVentiv Health, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., TeamHealth, Adecco Group, and Almost Family.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1 Type

1.1.2 Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.3.1 Purchased Database

1.3.2 Internal Database

1.3.3 Secondary Sources

1.3.4 Primary research

1.4 Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1 Data Analysis Models

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Model Details

1.6.1 Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.6.2 Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.7 List of Secondary Sources

1.8 Objectives

1.8.1 Objective - 1

1.8.2 Objective - 2



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.2.1 Type

2.2.2 Region

2.3 Competitive Insights

2.4 Healthcare Staffing Market Outlook, 2019



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Rising geriatric population

3.2.1.2 Shortage of nursing staff

3.2.1.3 Technological advancements

3.2.1.4 High flexibility and exposure

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Stringent regulations

3.3 Healthcare Staffing Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1 Competitive rivalry

3.3.1.2 Threat of new entrants

3.3.1.3 Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.1.4 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.1.5 Threat of substitutes

3.3.2 PEST Analysis

3.3.2.1 Political Landscape

3.3.2.2 Economic and social Landscape

3.3.2.3 Technology Landscape

3.4 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances



Chapter 4 Healthcare Staffing Market: Service Type Analysis

4.1 Healthcare Staffing Service Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2 Healthcare Staffing Service Type Market: Segment Dashboard:

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027 for the Service Type Segment

4.3.1 Travel Nurse Staffing

4.3.1.1 Travel nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Per Diem Nurse Staffing

4.3.2.1 Per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3.3 Locum Tenens Staffing

4.3.3.1 Locum tenens staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3.4 Allied Healthcare Staffing

4.3.4.1 Allied healthcare staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Healthcare Staffing Market: Regional Analysis

5.1 Healthcare Staffing Service Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2 Healthcare Staffing Market: Regional Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027 for the Regions

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 North America healthcare staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.1.2 U.S.

5.3.1.2.1 U.S. healthcare staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.1.3 Canada

5.3.1.3.1 Canada healthcare staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Europe healthcare staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.2.2 U.K.

5.3.2.2.1 U.K. healthcare staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.3.1 Germany healthcare staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 Asia Pacific healthcare staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.2.1 Japan healthcare staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.3.3 China

5.3.3.3.1 China healthcare staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Latin America healthcare staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.4.2 Brazil

5.3.4.2.1 Brazil healthcare staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.4.3 Mexico

5.3.4.3.1 Mexico healthcare staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.5 MEA

5.3.5.1 MEA healthcare staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.2.1 South Africa healthcare staffing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Strategic Framework/ Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

6.2 Company Market Position Analysis (Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives)

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Envisions Healthcare Corporation

6.3.1.1 Company overview

6.3.1.2 Financial performance

6.3.1.3 Product benchmarking

6.3.1.4 Strategic initiatives

6.3.1.5 SWOT analysis

6.3.2 AMN Healthcare

6.3.2.1 Company overview

6.3.2.2 Financial performance

6.3.2.3 Service benchmarking

6.3.2.4 Strategic initiatives

6.3.2.5 SWOT analysis

6.3.3 CHG Management, Inc.

6.3.3.1 Company overview

6.3.3.2 Service benchmarking

6.3.3.3 Strategic initiatives

6.3.4 Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.

6.3.4.1 Company overview

6.3.4.2 Service benchmarking

6.3.4.3 Strategic initiatives

6.3.5 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

6.3.5.1 Company overview

6.3.5.2 Financial performance

6.3.5.3 Product benchmarking

6.3.5.4 Strategic initiatives

6.3.5.5 SWOT analysis

6.3.6 Syneos Health, Inc.

6.3.6.1 Company overview

6.3.6.2 Financial performance

6.3.6.3 Product benchmarking

6.3.6.4 Strategic initiatives

6.3.6.5 SWOT analysis

6.3.7 Almost Family

6.3.7.1 Company overview

6.3.7.2 Financial performance

6.3.7.3 Services benchmarking

6.3.7.4 Strategic initiatives

6.3.7.5 SWOT analysis

6.3.8 TeamHealth

6.3.8.1 Company overview

6.3.8.2 Financial performance

6.3.8.3 Service benchmarking

6.3.8.4 Strategic initiatives

6.3.8.5 SWOT analysis

6.3.9 Adecco Group

6.3.9.1 Company overview

6.3.9.2 Financial performance

6.3.9.3 Service benchmarking

6.3.9.4 Strategic initiatives

6.3.9.5 SWOT analysis

6.3.10 LocumTenens.com

6.3.10.1 Company overview

6.3.10.2 Service benchmarking

6.3.10.3 Strategic initiatives



