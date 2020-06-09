



9 June 2020

Announcement no. 27/2020

The Board of Directors recommends Rasmus Werner Nielsen as CEO of Alm. Brand A/S

Further to information in the media regarding the recruitment of the CEO of Alm. Brand A/S, we hereby inform that Alm. Brand A/S after a thorough recruitment process undertaken by the Board of Directors has requested the Danish FSA for approval of Rasmus Werner Nielsen as CEO of the company.

The request to the Danish FSA is made in order to confirming the previous ‘fit & proper’ approval of Rasmus Werner Nielsen granted by the Danish FSA in December 2019.

Until the process in completed, the Board of Directors and the company have no further comments.

