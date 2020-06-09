Shadow Gaming Also Announces Free-to-Play Minion Masters “Summer of PUG" Tournament Set to Air June 21

TAMPA, FL, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today, Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announced it has wrapped up a three weekend Insurgency: Sandstorm tournament this past Sunday, June 7, 2020.

All Out of Gum 2 (AoG2) were the favorites heading into the finals with 44% of Twitter poll respondents pegging them as the presumptive victor. AoG2 had performed so well in qualifiers that they were competing for a chance to win in both the Americas and European brackets. In a nail-biting upset, Regicide Esports took the North American finals, overcoming AoG2 to secure their rights to the USD $1000 prize pool. “GG”s were graciously sprinkled between competitors in the chat post-match, and Regicide’s Gerbzz later commented, “We had a great time participating and hope Shadow Gaming does more Sandstorm tournaments in the future. Thank you again for this opportunity.”

On the European bracket, TUF took home the gold, conquering SpiceBois 2-0 for the prize pool of USD $1000. TUF performed strongly throughout the entirety of the tournament, dropping only 3 rounds. In Insurgency, an "entry fragger" is the teammate whose job it is to go in first and get the crucial opening kill. A player that is classified as an entry fragger has very good crosshair placement, recoil control, and generally is the most aggressive player on the team. Flebbels, an entry fragger for TUF, had this to say upon his team's victory for the championship: "Although we have only recently formed this team, every single one of us has a lot of experience and has stepped up tremendously. On game day, we were like a well-oiled machine, refragging each other, capping objectives, getting map control, and communicating very well! Looking forward to the next tournament."

Second place finalists, as well as third place contestants BoOFGANG and AoG2 will be recipients to USD $500 worth of game keys. Live stream viewers also had multiple opportunities throughout the International Open to grab free game giveaways with highly-rated titles such as NBA 2K20 and Far Cry 5.

Spurred by the resolution of the Insurgency: Sandstorm Spring International Open, Shadow Gaming is already planning on hosting a tournament for the free-to-play strategy card game Minion Masters, from developer BetaDwarf. Minion Masters is a competitive, 1v1 or 2v2 card game where players overwhelm their opponents with a mix of deck-building strategy and set hero powers. Released from Early Access in May 2019, Minion Masters has seen a resurgence in popularity over the past year, making it a prime candidate for the burgeoning eSports company. The Minion Masters Summer of PUG tournament is set to air on June 21st. More details will be disclosed as the tournament date approaches. Prospective competitors and fans can join the Shadow Gaming Discord (https://discord.gg/8wQTqJx) to inquire about the upcoming tournament.

About eSports

As competitive gaming cements itself in the popular culture, global investors, brands, media outlets, and consumers are all paying attention. Total eSports viewership is expected to grow at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2023, up from 454 million in 2019 to 646 million in 2023, per Business Insider Intelligence estimates. That puts the audience on pace to nearly double over a six-year period, as the 2017 audience stood at 335 million. As a result, the industry has seen a huge uptick in investment from venture capitalists, and more recently from private equity firms.

The number of investments in eSports doubled in 2018, going from 34 in 2017 to 68 in 2018, per Deloitte. That's reflected in the total dollars invested, too: Investments are up to $4.5 billion in 2018 from just $490 million the year before, a staggering YoY growth rate of 837%, per Deloitte.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

