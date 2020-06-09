Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cable Glands Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cable glands market was worth $1.808.5 million in 2020 and is expected to rise with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.



The up gradation of existing networks, rise in construction and infrastructure development are considered as the major drivers in the cable gland industry. Cable glands are made up of steel, brass, plastic, nickel and nylon. Brass remained the significant material for fabricating cable glands and the revenue earned was $975m and is projected to command the market in the forecast period while plastic will follow as second most dominant material. In regard with the regions, America and Europe have very competitive market when compared APAC region due to the stringent regulations in the former's market.

Cable glands are critical devices that are required to safely pass a cable, wire or tube through an enclosure in a harsh environment and hence provide protection, sealing and grounding. They provide strain relief and act as a barrier during hazardous environment. They provide a secure connection between the cable and the machine which prevents the twisting and wear and tear of cables.

Cable glands are designed for use with either armored or non-armored cable. They can be made of variety of materials such as plastic, brass, aluminum, nylon and stainless steel. Since the cable glands are designed for safety, it is important to have electrical safety specification ratings such as ATEX, CEC and NEC depending on the country of origin.

The companies referred in the market research report include Eaton, Emerson, CMP products, Thomas and Betts, Cortem group, Waroem, Sealcon LLC, Jacob GmbH, Sealcon, LLC and more than 20 other companies.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level - for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals.

Understand the different dynamics influencing the market - key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance - market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

Get a quick outlook on the market entropy - M&A's, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than top 20 countries globally for the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Cable Glands Market - Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Cable Glands Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Cable Glands Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Cable Glands Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Cable Glands Market - Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle

5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Cable Glands Certification Standards



7. Cable Glands Market - By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

7.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

7.3. Product Segment Analysis

7.3.1. Introduction

7.3.2. Hazardous Area Cable Glands

7.3.2.1. Increased Safety (Ex e')

7.3.2.2. Flameproof (Exd')

7.3.2.3. Other Hazardous Cable Glands

7.3.3. Industrial Cable Glands

7.3.3.1. Brass Indoor Type Gland

7.3.3.2. Brass Outdoor Type Gland

7.3.3.3. Brass Straitening Unarmored Cable Gland

7.3.3.4. Brass Weather Proof Gland

7.3.3.5. PG Threaded Gland



8. Cable Glands Market - By Materials (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Brass

8.2. Stainless Steel

8.3. Plastic

8.4. Aluminum

8.5. Nylon

8.6. Nickel

8.7. Others



9. Cable Glands Market - By Cable Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Armored

9.3. Unarmored/Non-Armored



10. Cable Glands Market - By Application (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.1. Control boxes

10.2. Skids

10.3. Motors

10.4. Lighting

10.5. Connector for electrical devices

10.6. Data Cable



11. Cable Glands - By End Use Industry(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

11.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

11.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

11.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type

11.3.1. Manufacturing & Processing

11.3.2. Oil & Gas

11.3.3. Mining

11.3.4. Aerospace

11.3.5. Chemicals

11.3.6. Marine

11.3.7. Power & Utilities

11.3.8. Construction

11.3.9. Automation

11.3.10. Others



12. Cable Glands - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

12.1. Cable Glands Market - North America Segment Research

12.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

12.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

12.2.2. Revenue and Trends

12.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

12.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

12.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size

12.2.5.1. U.S.

12.2.5.2. Canada

12.2.5.3. Mexico

12.2.5.4. Rest of North America

12.3. Cable Glands - South America Segment Research

12.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

12.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

12.4.2. Revenue and Trends

12.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

12.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

12.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size

12.4.5.1. Brazil

12.4.5.2. Venezuela

12.4.5.3. Argentina

12.4.5.4. Ecuador

12.4.5.5. Peru

12.4.5.6. Colombia

12.4.5.7. Costa Rica

12.4.5.8. Rest of South America

12.5. Cable Glands - Europe Segment Research

12.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

12.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

12.6.2. Revenue and Trends

12.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

12.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

12.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size

12.6.5.1. U.K

12.6.5.2. Germany

12.6.5.3. Italy

12.6.5.4. France

12.6.5.5. Netherlands

12.6.5.6. Belgium

12.6.5.7. Spain

12.6.5.8. Denmark

12.6.5.9. Rest of Europe

12.7. Cable Glands - APAC Segment Research

12.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

12.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

12.8.2. Revenue and Trends

12.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

12.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

12.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

12.8.5.1. China

12.8.5.2. Australia

12.8.5.3. Japan

12.8.5.4. South Korea

12.8.5.5. India

12.8.5.6. Taiwan

12.8.5.7. Malaysia



13. Cable Glands Market - Entropy

13.1. New product launches

13.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



14. Cable Glands Market Company Analysis

14.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

14.2. Eaton

14.3. Emerson

14.4. CMP products

14.5. Thomas and Betts

14.6. Cortem group

14.7. Waroem

14.8. Sealcon LLC



15. Cable Glands Market - Appendix

15.1. Abbreviations

15.2. Sources



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2sl7t9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900