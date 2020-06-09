Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cable Glands Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cable glands market was worth $1.808.5 million in 2020 and is expected to rise with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The up gradation of existing networks, rise in construction and infrastructure development are considered as the major drivers in the cable gland industry. Cable glands are made up of steel, brass, plastic, nickel and nylon. Brass remained the significant material for fabricating cable glands and the revenue earned was $975m and is projected to command the market in the forecast period while plastic will follow as second most dominant material. In regard with the regions, America and Europe have very competitive market when compared APAC region due to the stringent regulations in the former's market.
Cable glands are critical devices that are required to safely pass a cable, wire or tube through an enclosure in a harsh environment and hence provide protection, sealing and grounding. They provide strain relief and act as a barrier during hazardous environment. They provide a secure connection between the cable and the machine which prevents the twisting and wear and tear of cables.
Cable glands are designed for use with either armored or non-armored cable. They can be made of variety of materials such as plastic, brass, aluminum, nylon and stainless steel. Since the cable glands are designed for safety, it is important to have electrical safety specification ratings such as ATEX, CEC and NEC depending on the country of origin.
The companies referred in the market research report include Eaton, Emerson, CMP products, Thomas and Betts, Cortem group, Waroem, Sealcon LLC, Jacob GmbH, Sealcon, LLC and more than 20 other companies.
Key Takeaways from this Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Cable Glands Market - Overview
1.1. Definitions and Scope
2. Cable Glands Market - Executive summary
2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company
2.2. Key Trends by type of Application
2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography
3. Cable Glands Market
3.1. Comparative analysis
3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies
3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis
3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies
3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies
3.1.5. Pricing Analysis
4. Cable Glands Market Forces
4.1. Drivers
4.2. Constraints
4.3. Challenges
4.4. Porters five force model
4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers
4.4.3. Threat of new entrants
4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players
4.4.5. Threat of substitutes
5. Cable Glands Market - Strategic analysis
5.1. Value chain analysis
5.2. Opportunities analysis
5.3. Product life cycle
5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share
6. Cable Glands Certification Standards
7. Cable Glands Market - By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
7.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis
7.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research
7.3. Product Segment Analysis
7.3.1. Introduction
7.3.2. Hazardous Area Cable Glands
7.3.2.1. Increased Safety (Ex e')
7.3.2.2. Flameproof (Exd')
7.3.2.3. Other Hazardous Cable Glands
7.3.3. Industrial Cable Glands
7.3.3.1. Brass Indoor Type Gland
7.3.3.2. Brass Outdoor Type Gland
7.3.3.3. Brass Straitening Unarmored Cable Gland
7.3.3.4. Brass Weather Proof Gland
7.3.3.5. PG Threaded Gland
8. Cable Glands Market - By Materials (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
8.1. Brass
8.2. Stainless Steel
8.3. Plastic
8.4. Aluminum
8.5. Nylon
8.6. Nickel
8.7. Others
9. Cable Glands Market - By Cable Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Armored
9.3. Unarmored/Non-Armored
10. Cable Glands Market - By Application (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.1. Control boxes
10.2. Skids
10.3. Motors
10.4. Lighting
10.5. Connector for electrical devices
10.6. Data Cable
11. Cable Glands - By End Use Industry(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
11.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis
11.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
11.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type
11.3.1. Manufacturing & Processing
11.3.2. Oil & Gas
11.3.3. Mining
11.3.4. Aerospace
11.3.5. Chemicals
11.3.6. Marine
11.3.7. Power & Utilities
11.3.8. Construction
11.3.9. Automation
11.3.10. Others
12. Cable Glands - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
12.1. Cable Glands Market - North America Segment Research
12.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)
12.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
12.2.2. Revenue and Trends
12.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
12.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
12.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size
12.2.5.1. U.S.
12.2.5.2. Canada
12.2.5.3. Mexico
12.2.5.4. Rest of North America
12.3. Cable Glands - South America Segment Research
12.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
12.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
12.4.2. Revenue and Trends
12.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
12.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
12.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size
12.4.5.1. Brazil
12.4.5.2. Venezuela
12.4.5.3. Argentina
12.4.5.4. Ecuador
12.4.5.5. Peru
12.4.5.6. Colombia
12.4.5.7. Costa Rica
12.4.5.8. Rest of South America
12.5. Cable Glands - Europe Segment Research
12.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
12.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
12.6.2. Revenue and Trends
12.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
12.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
12.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size
12.6.5.1. U.K
12.6.5.2. Germany
12.6.5.3. Italy
12.6.5.4. France
12.6.5.5. Netherlands
12.6.5.6. Belgium
12.6.5.7. Spain
12.6.5.8. Denmark
12.6.5.9. Rest of Europe
12.7. Cable Glands - APAC Segment Research
12.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
12.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
12.8.2. Revenue and Trends
12.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
12.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
12.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size
12.8.5.1. China
12.8.5.2. Australia
12.8.5.3. Japan
12.8.5.4. South Korea
12.8.5.5. India
12.8.5.6. Taiwan
12.8.5.7. Malaysia
13. Cable Glands Market - Entropy
13.1. New product launches
13.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships
14. Cable Glands Market Company Analysis
14.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments
14.2. Eaton
14.3. Emerson
14.4. CMP products
14.5. Thomas and Betts
14.6. Cortem group
14.7. Waroem
14.8. Sealcon LLC
15. Cable Glands Market - Appendix
15.1. Abbreviations
15.2. Sources
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2sl7t9
