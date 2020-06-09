Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gambling market in APAC 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gambling market in the APAC region is poised to grow by USD 98.23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The market is driven by liberalization of regulatory frameworks. In addition, the growing popularity of online sports is anticipated to boost the growth of the gambling market.
The APAC gambling market is segmented as below:
Type:
Platform:
Geographic Segmentation:
The report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the gambling market, including 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, SJM Holdings Ltd., SkyCity Entertainment Group and William Hill Plc .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Platform
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendors covered
