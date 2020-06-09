Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ready-to-assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture market in the US is poised to grow by USD 1.06 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the highly-developed retail sector. This study identifies the focus on sustainable operations and offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture market growth during the next few years.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current US market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture market in US market analysis includes product segment.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture market in US covers the following areas:
The report includes a robust vendor analysis of several leading ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture market vendors, including Bush Industries Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Euro Style Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Homestar Corp., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Sauder Woodworking Co., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tvilum AS, and Walmart Inc. Also, the ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Retail Formats
Customer landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/arb5a8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: