Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ready-to-assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture market in the US is poised to grow by USD 1.06 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the highly-developed retail sector. This study identifies the focus on sustainable operations and offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture market growth during the next few years.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current US market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture market in US market analysis includes product segment.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture market in US covers the following areas:

Ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture market in US sizing

Ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture market in US forecast

Ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture market in US industry analysis.

The report includes a robust vendor analysis of several leading ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture market vendors, including Bush Industries Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Euro Style Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Homestar Corp., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Sauder Woodworking Co., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tvilum AS, and Walmart Inc. Also, the ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



