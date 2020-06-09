Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Millimeter Wave Technology Market by Product (Scanner Systems, Telecommunication Equipment), License Type (Unlicensed, Fully Licensed), Application (Mobile and Telecom, Automotive), Component, Frequency Band, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global millimeter wave technology market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 3.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 26.4%.

The antennas & transceivers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of the millimeter wave technology market, by component. One of the important factors for the dominance of these components is the wide adoption in telecom and consumer electronics applications. With the high adoption of 5G technology and 5G-based smartphones, the market for these antennas & transceivers is poised to grow significantly during the forecast period.



The market for telecommunication equipment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The telecommunication equipment is expected to dominate the millimeter wave market by product. The high growth of the telecommunication equipment is due to the higher use of millimeter wave components for 5G backhaul. Also, millimeter wave components are widely used in indoor and outdoor telecommunication equipment, which includes small cell and macro-cell equipment.



The market for unlicensed spectrum is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The millimeter wave technology market for unlicensed frequencies is projected to account for the largest share by 2025, as due to the high adoption of millimeter wave for devices in the unlicensed frequency band. The fully licensed band is set to grow at the highest rate due to its increasing adoption, mainly in the mobile and the telecom sector. Users are expected to use light licensed and fully licensed frequency bands in the near future, owing to the lack of security in the unlicensed spectrum.



The market for 57-86 GHz is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market for millimeter wave technology for 57-86 GHz frequency band is projected to account for the largest share and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The dominance of this frequency band is due to the high demand for this frequency band, as it serves numerous applications such as autonomous mining, security and perimeter protection, traffic monitoring, and automated cruise control. Apart from this, the E-band and V-band are mainly used for the telecom applications, which lies in the 57-86 GHz frequency band, which is projected to further increase the dominance of this frequency band.



APAC to grow at the highest rate in the millimeter wave technology market by 2025



APAC is projected to grow at the highest rate due to the high adoption of millimeter wave technologies for telecommunication equipment products and mobile & telecom applications. In APAC, the investments look promising as the majority of the countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea have been successful in reducing the contamination of the virus compared with the US and European countries. China is easing the restrictions placed on factories' lockdown and workers' movement. Major telecommunication equipment providers in the region, including ZTE and Huawei Technologies, have signed more than 95 5G commercial deals with global leading operators. Also, Huawei has been providing support to launch 35 5G commercial networks by December 2020.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Millimeter Wave Technology Market

4.2 North America: Millimeter Wave Technology Market, by Key Application & Country

4.3 Country-Wise Millimeter Wave Technology Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Broadband and Mobile Speeds with Growing Utility and Demand

5.2.1.2 Rise in Usage of Millimeter Wave in Small-Cell Backhaul Networks

5.2.1.3 Substantial Demand in the Use of Millimeter Wave Technology in Security and Radar Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Low Penetration Power Through Objects and Adverse Impact on the Environment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Usage of 5G and Millimeter Wave Technology

5.2.3.2 Significant Opportunities in Military, Defense, and Aerospace Applications

5.2.3.3 Significant Opportunities for Growth of the Automotive Industry

5.2.3.4 Rise in Number of IoT-Based Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Non-Uniform Licensing Approach

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Software & Services Used in Millimeter Wave Technology

6.1 Software & Services

6.2 Case Study

6.2.1 Telecommunication

6.2.1.1 NTT Docomo Gains an Opportunistic Advantage in 5G Deployment

6.2.1.2 Lightpointe Connects Buildings for Porsche Informatik

6.2.1.3 Skycom1 Relies on Haulpass V60S V-Band Wireless Links

6.2.2 Imaging

6.2.2.1 First-to-Market Radio-Wave Breast Imaging System Achieved with Network Analyzer

6.2.2.2 Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center Finds Cure for Network Congestion with High-Speed Outdoor Wireless Links From Lightpointe

6.2.3 Automotive & Transportation

6.2.3.1 Lightpointe Connects Buildings for Public Transportation Department in Washington State

6.2.3.2 Proxim Solution Enables Seamless Surveillance Along the Tenerife Tram Line, Spain

6.2.4 Industrial

6.2.4.1 High-Capacity Industrial Wireless Connectivity for World'S Leading Steel Manufacturer, ArcelorMittal

6.2.4.2 Kingston Technology Connects with Haulpass V60S Wireless Broadband for Disaster Recovery and Campus Network Expansion

6.2.5 Consumer & Commercial

6.2.5.1 The Martin Agency Deployed a Lightpointe Free Space Optics Wireless Bridge to Connect Their Buildings in Richmond, Virginia

6.2.5.2 City of Mission Viejo Deploys Cost-Effective Broadband Wireless Gigabit Ethernet Link to Potocki Conference Center



7 Millimeter Wave Technology Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Antennas & Transceivers

7.2.1 Functioning of Millimeter Wave-Based Equipment is Highly Affected by Antennas & Transceivers

7.3 Frequency Sources & Related Components

7.3.1 Frequency Sources are Mainly Oscillator Source Devices That Generates Millimeter Waves

7.4 Communication & Networking Components

7.4.1 Communication & Networking Devices Mainly Includes Switches and Routers

7.5 Imaging Components

7.5.1 Imaging Components Find Applications in Automotive, Medical, and Industrial Inspections

7.6 RF & Radio Components

7.6.1 RF & Radio Components are Used in Millimeter Wave Radios for Small-Cell Backhaul Applications

7.7 Sensors & Controls

7.7.1 Sensors & Controls are Used in Millimeter Wave Scanners

7.8 Interface Controls

7.8.1 Interface Controls Mainly Includes Input and Output Controls

7.9 Power & Battery Components

7.9.1 Handheld Device Application Requires Battery While Other Devices Work on Power

7.10 Other Components

7.10.1 Other Components Include Waveguide Components, Rotary Joints, Filters, Detectors, and Flanges



8 Millimeter Wave Technology Market, by Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Scanner Systems

8.2.1 Scanner Systems are Used for People Screening

8.2.2 Active Scanners

8.2.2.1 Active Millimeter Scanners Direct Millimeter Wave Energy at a Subject and Then Interpret the Reflected Energy

8.2.3 Passive Scanners

8.2.3.1 Passive Systems Produce Images Using Only Ambient Radiation and Radiation Discharged From the Human Body Or Objects

8.3 Radar & Satellite Communication Systems

8.3.1 Perimeter Surveillance Radar Systems (PSRs)

8.3.1.1 PSRs Monitors Activity Surrounding Critical Areas Such as Security

8.3.2 Application Specific Radar Systems

8.3.2.1 Application-Specific Radar Systems are Used in Automotive and Defense Applications

8.3.3 Satellite Communication Systems

8.3.3.1 Satellite Communication Systems are Used Mainly in Repeaters for the Use in V-Band and E-Band

8.4 Telecommunication Equipment

8.4.1 Mobile Backhaul Equipment

8.4.1.1 Mobile Backhaul Refers to the Procedure of Transmitting Data to the Backbone Network

8.4.2 Small-Cell Equipment

8.4.2.1 Small-Cell Backhaul Equipment Uses Unlicensed 60 GHz Frequency Band

8.4.3 Macro-Cell Equipment

8.4.3.1 Macro-Cells are Used for Wide Outdoor Coverage Ranging from 3-5 Km (1.8-3 Miles)

8.5 Other Products

8.5.1 Other Networking Equipment Includes Millimeter Wave Equipment Used in Enterprise and Cellular Das



9 Millimeter Wave Technology Market, by License Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Light Licensed Frequency Millimeter Waves

9.2.1 Light Licensed Millimeter Waves Enable Point-to-Point Wireless Communications

9.3 Unlicensed Frequency Millimeter Waves

9.3.1 Unlicensed Millimeter Waves are Unaffected by Wind Or Sunlight

9.4 Fully Licensed Frequency Millimeter Waves

9.4.1 Fully Licensed Millimeter Waves to be Widely Adopted in the Telecom Sector



10 Millimeter Wave Technology Market, by Frequency Band

10.1 Introduction

10.2 24-57 GHz

10.2.1 Frequencies 24, 26, 28, and 40 GHz to Provide Opportunities in the Telecom Sector

10.3 57-86 GHz

10.3.1 V-Band

10.3.1.1 V-Band to Provide Opportunities for Mobile Operators

10.3.2 E-Band

10.3.2.1 E-Band Can Provide Data Speeds Up to 25 Gbps

10.4 86-300 GHz

10.4.1 86-300 GHz are Used for Long-Range Telecom and Military & Defense Sector



11 Millimeter Wave Technology Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Mobile & Telecom

11.2.1 Adoption of Millimeter Wave Technology in 5G to Create Significant Demand

11.3 Consumer & Commercial

11.3.1 Increase in Use in Wireless Sensor and Wireless Security Applications

11.4 Healthcare

11.4.1 Millimeter Wave Technology is Used in Healthcare Applications for Medical Scanning and Imaging Applications

11.5 Industrial

11.5.1 Millimeter Wave Technology is Used in Healthcare for Medical Scanning and Imaging Applications

11.6 Automotive & Transportation

11.6.1 Adoption of Millimeter Wave Radars in Autonomous Vehicles

11.7 Military, Defense, and Aerospace

11.7.1 Rising Use of Millimeter Wave Technology in Aircraft and Satellite Application

11.8 Imaging

11.8.1 Rising Adoption of Millimeter Wave-Based Imaging Products at Airports and Concerts



12 Millimeter Wave Technology Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 APAC

12.5 Rest of the World (Row)



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Product Launches & Installations

13.3.2 Contracts, Mergers, Partnerships, and Collaborations

13.3.3 Expansions

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Innovators

13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.4 Emerging Players

13.5 Business Strategy Excellence (for 25 Companies)

13.6 Strength of Product Portfolio (for 25 Players)



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Axxcss Wireless Solutions

14.2.2 Keysight Technologies

14.2.3 NEC Corporation

14.2.4 Eravant (Sage Millimeter)

14.2.5 Siklu Communication

14.2.6 Aviat Networks

14.2.7 Farran Technology

14.2.8 L3Harris

14.2.9 Smiths Group Plc

14.2.10 Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

14.3 Right-to-Win

14.4 Other Key Players

14.4.1 Millivision Technologies

14.4.2 Vubiq Networks

14.4.3 Elva-1

14.4.4 Proxim Wireless

14.4.5 Cablefree

14.4.6 Fastback Networks

14.4.7 Quinstar Technology

14.4.8 Lightpointe Communications, Inc. (Lightpointe Wireless)

14.4.9 Trex Enterprises Corporation (Trex)

14.4.10 Nuctech

14.4.11 OSI Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mk35ta

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900