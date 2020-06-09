Company Prepares for App Approval, Release and Launch Events



CAMPBELL, CA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) announced today, that it has entered into an agreement with Eclectic Artists, LLC., an entertainment company with divisions focusing on concerts and artist representations, to secure artists for a Fan Pass launch event, to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Eclectic Artists is excited to have partnered with Fan Pass. This is an artist platform that is like no other we have seen, allowing a custom tailored and exclusive opportunity for both our artists, as well as their fans. Eclectic Artists focuses on concerts and artist representation and has also established itself as a leader in the college concert market; we take pride in our professional and top-quality services. Our concert division currently focuses on producing numerous events at over 52 universities throughout the country and having Fan Pass as our partner; this opens up an entirely new and very big opportunity. Additionally, the artist management division allows our artists and brand to reach further bounds with corporate events, music festivals and exclusive artist bookings," said Brandon Densen, CEO, Eclectic Artists, LLC.

“We couldn’t be happier to announce our partnership with Eclectic Artists, Mr. Brandon Densen (Founder & CEO) and his entire team, this is a relationship that’s been in the works for some time and concluding our agreement has laid the foundation for the official launch of the Fan Pass mobile apps, desktop and entire platform, including Live Events,” stated Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“Fan Pass, together with EArtists, expects to significantly increase our artist reach, credibility and most of all expand our opportunities for brand awareness among the artist and entertainment community. We believe our success is going to be driven by the sheer number of artists, their content and live performances the Company can on board, resulting in fans we expect will join our platform as a result of social media awareness sent to all fans, by each artist, as well as Fan Pass directly. This is our catalyst moment, and one we’ve been building toward as we prepare for our official Fan Pass launch event, stay tuned,” concluded Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

About Eclectic Artists Agency:

A full service entertainment company headquartered in Atlanta, GA. EA has two divisions: Eclectic Artists Agency and Eclectic Artists Management. EAA is one of the largest college concert companies in the United States. Our main focuses consist of providing top notch concert experience at Universities and Student Organizations, while handling ALL aspects of the show. EAA also provides tour booking for exclusive clients, while working with major labels and distribution companies to promote their talent. EAM is the artists management wing of the company, working with artists in multiple genres for their day to day success.

For additional information please visit: https://www.eartistsagency.com/

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.



