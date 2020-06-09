VANCOUVER, Washington, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Business Development, will host an investment community conference call on Thursday, June 11, 2020, to provide a comprehensive update on several recent clinical and regulatory developments, potential uplisting and its timing, potential licensing and/or distribution agreements.



Management will dedicate approximately 30-40 minutes to address questions from analysts and investors.

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET

Dial-In: 877-407-2986 US / 201-378-4916 International

A live audio webcast may also be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/38783/indexl.html

A replay of the conference call will be available until July 11, 2020. To access the replay, interested parties may dial 877-660-6853 (US) / 201-612-7415 (international) and enter conference identification number 13705221.