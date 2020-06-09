Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market to 2027 - Country Analysis and Forecasts by Technology; Application; End-users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Africa intelligent pipeline pigging market was worth US$ 12.79 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 25.13 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The intelligent pigs are more often termed as inline inspection (ILI) pigs. Different types of pigs are used to perform a number of tasks. For example, utility pigs are used in cleaning, watering, batching, and dewatering of pipelines; while inline inspection pigs are used for gathering data pertaining to the anomalies present in the pipeline. There are special duty pigs called plugs that are used for isolating pipelines and repairing defected parts without affecting the flow of operations. Post information gathering activity, plugs can be used to isolate the pipeline during a repair. Inspection pigs are used to evaluate wall thickness and extent of weathering/rust in the line and provide timely information to operators regarding the safety and operability of the line.



Growing regulatory concerns pertaining to the maintenance of pipelines, and increasing population and energy demands in the region have been bolstering the growth of the intelligent pipeline pigging market in Africa. Some of the key players operating in the African intelligent pipeline pigging market are Intero Integrity Services B.V., Baker Hughes Company, Enduro Pipeline Services, Inc., Intero Integrity Services B.V., Jamison Products LP, Pigtek Ltd, Protea Pipeline Services, Quest Integrity Group, LLC, Rosen Group, SGS SA, and T.D. Williamson, Inc., among others.



The global Africa intelligent pipeline pigging market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, and end-user. Based on technology, the Africa intelligent pipeline pigging market has been segmented into ultrasonic pigging, and magnetic flux pigging. Based on application, Africa intelligent pipeline pigging market has been segmented into metal loss/corrosion, geometry & bend detection, crack & leak detection, and others. Further, based on end-user, Africa intelligent pipeline pigging market has been segmented into chemical, oil, gas, and others.



Key report benefits:



Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Africa intelligent pipeline pigging market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to technology, application, and end-users.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Substantial investments in development of pipeline infrastructure

5.1.2 Need for more efficient pigging process

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Instability in oil & gas sector in African countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing use of intelligent pigs with small diameters

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Greater accuracy conferred through comprehensive value-added data analysis with pigs

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers And Restraints



6. Intelligent Pipeline Pigging - Africa Market Analysis

6.1 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market Overview

6.2 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market Analysis - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market, By Technology (2018 and 2027)

7.3 Ultrasonic Pigging



8. Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market, By Application (2018 and 2027)

8.3 Metal Loss/Corrosion



9. Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market Analysis - By End-Users

9.1 Overview

9.2 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market, By End-users (2018 and 2027)

9.3 Chemical



10. Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market - Country Analysis



11. Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market -Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Development

11.4 Mergers and Acquisitions



12. Key Company Profiles



Baker Hughes Company

Enduro Pipeline Services, Inc.

Intero Integrity Services B.V.

Jamison Products LP

Pigtek Ltd

Protea Pipeline Services

Quest Integrity Group, LLC

ROSEN Group

SGS SA

T.D. Williamson, Inc.

